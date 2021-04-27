Insider ‘Won’t Be Surprised’ if Raiders Trade Overpriced Defender

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of time moving off of overpriced players who weren’t fitting in with the team. One player they couldn’t cut loose was defensive end Carl Nassib. Last year, the team gave him a three-year deal that’s worth over $8 million a season. In his first season with the team, he got a total of 2.5 sacks in 14 games.

There was speculation that the Raiders could release him this offseason after his performance but he has a dead cap hit of over $9 million if they released him now. It’s looked like Las Vegas was going to just roll with him for another season but that might not be the case. In Peter King’s Final Mock Draft, he dropped a nugget suggesting that it’s very possible Nassib gets traded.

“I won’t be surprised if the Raiders move defensive end Carl Nassib,” King wrote.

That bit of info from King came out of nowhere. There’s been no chatter of the Raiders trading for Nassib. That said, it would be really great for the team if they can move off of that contract. With Yannick Ngakoue signed this offseason, Nassib will have a very limited role this season.

Raiders Should Expect Much in a Nassib Trade

There’s almost no doubt the Raiders would be happy to trade Nassib. There just isn’t any need for him and he’s way too expensive. While the silver and black would like to make a trade, it’s easier said than done.

It’s hard to imagine any team wants to pay Nassib $8 million a year after coming off a bad season. Also, they won’t want to give up a pick or a player to acquire him. Perhaps King believes the Raiders could give up assets to move off of Nassib’s contract. Maybe the defensive end and a third-round pick for a fifth-round pick might be worth making a deal for a team with cap space and needs better picks.

Carl Nassib REFUSES to Go Down After Picking Off LockRaiders DE Carl Nassib looked like a fullback after he picked off Drew Lock! The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball… 2020-11-15T23:34:12Z

King Has Raiders Drafting Caleb Farley

Based on how free agency went for the Raiders, the team has been linked to right tackle and safety prospects. There’s also been some chatter that they like Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. However, some mock drafts have had the Raiders taking a cornerback. King predicts Las Vegas to select Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech:

Farley, despite not playing a football game for 508 days and despite coming off disk surgery that will affect him through July, has been a very popular man this offseason with many teams. That happens because Farley’s 6-2, has been strong in man coverage, loves football, and apparently will be okay for the long term once his current back malady heals. Arizona (16), Washington (19), Chicago (20) and Pittsburgh (24) have spent lots of Zoom time with Farley this spring.

Farley is a really talented player and might be the best cornerback in the draft if he can get over his previous injury issues. That said, the Raiders used a first-round pick on a cornerback last year and a second-round pick on one the year before. Jon Gruden isn’t about to use another first-rounder pick on a cornerback. The Raiders seriously need to improve the pass defense but they’re going to have to do it with the players they have.

