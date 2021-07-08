Retired 6-Time Pro Bowler Heads to Las Vegas to ‘Tryout for the Raiders’

Training camp is closing in for the Las Vegas Raiders and there are reasons to be optimistic. They’ve made key improvements all over the roster and could be a surprise team this season. One of the most important groups to watch in training camp will be the wide receivers.

Nelson Agholor was the team’s best wide receiver last year but he signed a big contract with the New England Patriots in the offseason. Perhaps the Raiders could still find a veteran wide receiver to replace him. Six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson recently traveled to Las Vegas and said he was there to try out for the Raiders.

I’m here to tryout for the Raiders 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/kfQjlkvWBl — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 7, 2021

At 43-years-old, Johnson is obviously making a joke about trying out for the team. However, he’s still a freak athlete. He recently just competed in a boxing match against Brian Maxwell. Though he’s older now, he hasn’t let himself go.

This actually isn’t the first time that Johnson has said he has a Raiders tryout. On the exact date of July 7 last year, the former star wide receiver claimed he had a workout with the team.

Getting ready for a workout with the @Raiders 🏈 pic.twitter.com/0Jrs1uoFNP — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 7, 2020

He’s clearly been aiming to get a tryout with the team but it’s not likely to happen.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Johnson Has Spent Time With Current Raiders Players

Johnson isn’t likely to launch a true NFL comeback anytime soon. While he was once one of the league’s best wide receivers, his career began to fizzle out towards the end. He hasn’t played an NFL game in 10 years now.

His professional football career may be over but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to help young players. In the past, he’s been seen working out with some young Raiders defensive backs, including Trayvon Mullen.

Johnson has a lot of football knowledge and has become a very good resource for young players around the league.

Henry Ruggs Could Be in for Much Better Season

In a perfect world, the Raiders won’t have to think about the wide receiver for years to come. Last year, the team drafted Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards to be the future at the position. Neither player ended up being very impressive during their rookie years.

Despite that, there’s still how for Ruggs. Quarterback Derek Carr recently said that he thinks the former first-round pick is ready to take a leap in Year 2.

“Man, he’s been impressive,” Carr told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The way he’s running routes. He’s being violent in his cuts. I think something clicked in his head. Just like with everybody, you play a season in the NFL, you go back and watch the tape and you’re like “Wow, I know what it takes now.” And you either do it or you don’t. And he’s showing already that he said, ”Nah, I’m going to do it.” And it’s been so impressive.”

The Raiders need Ruggs to pan out or it could be a really bad look for the franchise. He was the first wide receiver drafted in a loaded class. It would be quite frustrating for the team to watch multiple receivers selected after Ruggs light up the NFL for years.

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers Linked to Raiders Again in Latest Update

