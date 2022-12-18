Bill Belichick, Josh Jacobs & More React Raiders’ Wild Game-Winning Touchdown

Over the years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been on the losing end up of some wild endings. On Sunday, fortune favored them. The Raiders got off to an early 17-3 lead over the New England Patriots before allowing them to score 21 unanswered points.

It looked like the Raiders were done until Derek Carr launched a 30-yard bomb to Keelan Cole in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown. Overtime seemed inevitable once the Raiders’ defense clamped down the Patriots with just a few seconds left. On the final play, as time expired, Rhamondre Stevenson was rushing down the field when he tossed the ball to Jakobi Meyers who then threw the ball back in a last-ditch effort to make something happen. However, he threw the ball right into Chandler Jones‘ arm. The defensive end took the ball, stiff-armed Mac Jones and ran into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

It was as improbable a victory as any team has had this season. The Patriots are known for not making these types of mistakes under Bill Belichick. The famously tight-lipped head coach was asked about the final play but didn’t have much to say outside of his team “made a mistake,” via Chad Graff.

Bill Belichick didn’t expand on the final play of the Patriots loss. “We made a mistake,” he said. pic.twitter.com/03tVlaoBMU — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 19, 2022

Meyers will likely be getting quite the earful from Belichick on the flight home to New England. For his part, the veteran wide receiver acknowledged that he messed up, per Willie Ramirez.

I just asked #Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers what he saw when he turned and threw the ball Chandler Jones returned for a TD. Meyers thought Mac Jones was opened, but also said he knew the game was tied and should have went down at that point. — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) December 19, 2022

Josh Jacobs & More React to Win

This week’s game looked like another clunker for the Raiders. They were headed for their fifth loss of the season where they had a double-digit lead at halftime. The team couldn’t get anything going on offense and even though they were able to tie it, it’s fair to question if they would’ve won in overtime.

Not many games have ever ended in such dramatic fashion and nobody could believe what they had seen. Josh Jacobs said he almost had a heart attack after the game

Former Raiders Will Compton and Tim Brown were stunned by what they saw.

RAIDERS!!! ☠️☠️☠️☠️ WHAT IN THE HELL JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/CBiUTCeHGl — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 19, 2022

@Raiders Wow! I don't care how we get them but that win was unbelievable!! Great job boys!! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) December 19, 2022

Many more from the NFL world reacted to the shocking ending.

I NEVER SEEN THIS IN MY LIFE. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE.#RAIDERS WIN, WOOOW Former #Patriots Chandler Jones too!pic.twitter.com/TsZBgN8va4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2022

Seen some crazy stuff but this ranks up there especially Raider wise 😳 pic.twitter.com/CgpaFFvVqr — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 19, 2022

Defensive end Maxx Crosby perhaps had the perfect reaction to the win.

Lastly, the man who made the win possible send out a message once he was able to get to his phone.

Great team win! Let’s keep it going! #RaiderNation — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) December 19, 2022

Jones Talks About Stiff-Arm

The Raiders have been on the receiving end of some dramatic game-winners this year, including last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Losing another game in dramatic fashion may have finally broken the team. Jones hasn’t had the best season of his career but he’s been playing well as of late. With the game-winner against the Patriots alone, Jones proved that he’s worth the money the team is paying him.

As a 32-year-old defensive lineman, Jones isn’t the best ball carrier on the Raiders. However, he destroyed Mac Jones with the perfect stiff-arm. Had he gotten tackled, the game goes to overtime and the Raiders’ chances of losing are much higher. He had a chance to talk about the stiff-arm after the game.

“I’ve been watching a lot of football. I know how to stiff-arm someone. I was ready,” Jones said, via Vincent Bonsignore.