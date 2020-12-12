Charles Woodson Reveals Terms for Potential Raiders Return: ‘I’m In’

With the season nearing its end, the Las Vegas Raiders are starting to get hit with a lot of injuries in the defensive backfield. The team is still very much in the playoff race but it’s going to be difficult to win a lot of games with so many injuries. One fan suggested to Raiders legend Charles Woodson that he should come out of retirement for just a few games.

Woodson revealed what it would take for him to return but it probably wasn’t the answer fans were hoping for.

If being a professional football watcher is acceptable I’m in😎 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 12, 2020

There are probably plenty of Raider fans who would pay just to watch Woodson watch football games. At 44 years old, there’s no way the future Hall of Famer should be itching to get back on the field. However, a coaching role would be really interesting. There’s no doubt that Jon Gruden would be open to the idea. That said, it appears Woodson is happy with what he’s got going on right now so it doesn’t seem likely that a return to football is imminent.

Woodson Barely Missed Raiders’ Last Playoff Run

Woodson started his career as a Raider but most of his notable accolades came as a Green Bay Packer. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 as a Packer and won a Super Bowl in 2010 as a Packer. After his legendary run with Green Bay, he came back to Oakland to try and help turn things around.

He was so close to helping the team get back to the playoffs. The Raiders went 7-9 during his last season and looked like a team on the rise. Despite it looking like the silver and black were nearing a playoff run, Woodson still decided to retire. The following season, the Raiders went 12-4 and made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Woodson Has Stayed Connected to Raiders

Though he doesn’t seem too interested in coming back as a coach, Woodson has still stayed connected to the Raiders. He recently gave a shoutout to quarterback Derek Carr, who recently broke the record for most fourth-quarter comebacks for a player through his first seven seasons.

He also gave shoutouts to Trayvon Mullen and Darren Waller for their performances against the New York Jets last week.

Waller is out here working today — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 6, 2020

Woodson is still among the most revered figures in Raider Nation. Though he was never able to help bring the team a Super Bowl, he might just be their best player of the 2000s so far, despite playing seven seasons in Green Bay. Should he ever get the itch to coach in the NFL, the Raiders should give him a shot. They’ve given jobs to players like Rod Woodson and Willie Brown in the past, just to name a couple. If he doesn’t want to coach, Woodson will always be beloved by the Raiders and their fan base.

