Maxx Crosby Endorses Idea of Raiders Signing 5-Time Pro Bowl DL

With all the head coaching openings filled up in the NFL, it looks like defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be staying with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. Graham was able to coach up one of the top defenses in the NFL last season and there’s a player who could really get the defense over the top.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is about to play in his fourth Super Bowl but his contract is up after the season. He’ll be free to sign with another team if the Chiefs can’t extend him and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wouldn’t mind seeing the five-time Pro Bowler in silver and black.

“I mean, I would take Chris Jones in a heartbeat,” Crosby told Heavy Sports in a February 1 interview. “I know Chris really well. So I mean, there are a lot of guys in free agency, a lot of great defensive tackles. It would be it would be awesome. I mean, Chris Jones is one of the best in the game, if not the best at what he does. I know he’s a Chief, but at the end of the day, if you want to come to the Raiders, come on down. I’m all for it.”

The Raiders got a combined 9.5 sacks from defensive tackles in 2023 while Jones had 10.5 by himself. Pairing him with Crosby on the defensive line would give Las Vegas one of the best tandems in the NFL.

How Much Is Chris Jones Expected to Get Paid?

The biggest thing with a potential Chris Jones signing is just how much he’s going to cost in free agency. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus recently projected Jones to get a four-year contract worth $120 million in free agency.

Spotrac projects the Raiders to have $43 million in salary cap space this offseason so they have money to afford a big name like Jones. Las Vegas’ defense proved how good it could be last season by finishing ninth in points allowed (19.5 per game). However, the team had the second-fewest salary cap dollars dedicated to the defense. Spending big on a proven player like Jones could be what the team needs to become a top-five unit next season.

Jones is still just 29 years old and should have some strong years left in the tank. Plus, paying the defensive tackle would also help weaken the rival Chiefs in the process.

CHRIS JONES: CEO OF SACK NATION

pic.twitter.com/khUoXis6in — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023

Maxx Crosby Partners With Invisalign

Maxx Crosby has become one of the faces of the NFL and a marque defensive player. Despite that, even he deals with insecurities. He’s decided to partner up with Invisalign so that he can perfect his teeth and gain even more confidence.

“I didn’t grow up with braces,” Crosby told Heavy Sports. “I’ve always wanted to have the best rack of teeth in the world. So Invisalign was a perfect partner, and there are over 400 guys in the league now with Invisalign, and they came in with a great opportunity, and it was a match made in heaven. So I just started and it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to how it’s gonna look in the future, and having that confidence on and off the field.”