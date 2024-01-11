Raiders Pegged as Fit for Elite DL Expecting $120 Million Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders defense took a major step forward in 2023 and finished ninth in points allowed. They did this while being ranked 31st in defensive spending, per Spotrac.

According to Spotrac, the Raiders will have $55 million in salary cap this offseason, which means they could spend big on some defensive assets. The biggest price of free agency will be Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who Bleacher Report believes should be Las Vegas’ top target in free agency.

“The Raiders’ biggest goal right now should be closing the gap between themselves and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department wrote in a January 10 column. “What better way to do that than to poach the Chiefs’ best defensive player? Jones is one of the few interior defensive linemen who can really take over a game.

“The Raiders haven’t had that kind of defensive tackle in a long time. His ability to draw double teams and still win his reps would help Maxx Crosby unlock a new level to his game and bring along Tyree Wilson on the other edge.”

Jones has established himself as the premier defensive tackle in the NFL and has back-to-back seasons with over 10.o sacks. He’s also just 29 years old so there should be a few high-level years left in the tank. He’s in line for a massive payday.

Chris Jones Project to Get Huge Contract

If any team is going to pry Chris Jones from the Chiefs, it’s going to take a lot of money. He was willing to hold out all of training camp and miss the first game of the season just to get a moderate pay bump from Kansas City in 2023.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus listed Jones as the No. 1 free agent in 2024 and projected him to get a four-year contract worth $120 million.

“Jones is not only one of the best interior pass-rushers in the game right now; he’s one of the best ever,” Spielberger wrote in a December 10 column. “He is also capable of lining up outside of tackles as a five-technique, bending around the edge and getting home.”

This contract would make Jones one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history. The Raiders are in a position to be able to afford him but whether or not they pursue could depend on who gets hired as general manager.

Chris Jones Admits He Could Be Playing Final Game in KC

Even if Chris Jones doesn’t sign with the Raiders, it’s a win for the team if he gets out of the AFC West. Jones has 8.5 sacks against the Raiders in his career. With the Chiefs set to play the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Jones admitted that he could be playing his final home game in Kansas City.

“I try not to think [that] it could be my last game in Arrowhead, and who knows? But, most importantly, we got a game to play,” Jones said during his January 9 media availability.

Jones is clearly open to the idea of moving on and it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will have enough money to even make him an offer. He’s been an important part of their defense and losing him would be a big blow.