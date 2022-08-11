Raiders Sign Former Lions, Cowboys WR, Cut Veteran WR

The Las Vegas Raiders are feeling good about their wide receiver corps right now. They have two stars in Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams while Mack Hollins and Tyron Johnson have put together strong training camps to round out the group. However, the depth of the group is questionable if anything happens to Renfrow or Adams.

The Raiders aren’t too worried about that quite yet but have decided to make some moves at wide receiver with training camp in full swing. The team announced that they have signed veteran wide receiver Chris Lacy.

We have signed free agent WR Chris Lacy. Additionally, we have released WR Jordan Veasy » https://t.co/rsYK9MHuZj pic.twitter.com/nl9H7XazdR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 10, 2022

The 6-foot-3 former Oklahoma State standout first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the New England Patriots. Though he only lasted a week on the team’s roster, he did gain some familiarity with new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Lacy has bounced around the NFL but made his biggest mark with the Detroit Lions. He played in eight games with the team over the course of two seasons. During that time, he caught three passes for 60 yards. He’s got an uphill battle to make the Raiders roster this late into training camp but the team could be intrigued by his size. He’s also a very intelligent player as he was named a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree while in college. It takes smart players to play in McDaniels’ offense so his IQ could certainly help him out.

Jordan Veasy Cut

To make room for Lacy, the Raiders had to cut Jordan Veasy. The veteran wide receiver joined the team earlier in the offseason but they must have wanted to go in a different direction. Veasy had only played in two games in his career despite being in the NFL since 2018.

At 6-foot-3, he has a similar build to Lacy. The Raiders must have simply wanted to try out another tall wide receiver. Veasy has been able to at least land on a practice squad throughout his career so he should get looked at by other teams prior to the season starting.

Davante Adams Praises Hunter Renfrow

As mentioned earlier, the Raiders have to be excited about their wide receivers. They have the best overall wide receiver in the NFL in Adams and possibly the best slot receiver in Renfrow. The two should form an exciting duo with tight end Darren Waller also being a major factor in the passing game. Though Adams recently had some fun at Renfrow’s expense due to an Uber fiasco, he has a ton of respect for the young wide receiver.

“I’m learning a lot from this young guy right here,” Adams said of Renfrow on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live.”

“I love Hunter, man. He’s actually, seriously, a great guy. Very open and receptive to be such a smart receiver and accomplished receiver as well. So, it’s been fun. I’m looking forward to a great year.”

In his short time in the NFL, Renfrow has proven to be a really smart football player and it’s wise of Adams to learn what he can from him despite his status in the league.

