WR Prospect Compared to Keenan Allen ‘Would Love’ to Get Drafted by Raiders

As the offseason kicks into gear for the Las Vegas Raiders, a large focus will be surrounding what the team does at wide receiver. It’s a big position of need for the team and there are strong options in free agency and the draft. The Raiders have already been linked to big names like Davanate Adams and Allen Robinson. However, a big named free agent is going to want to get paid.

Las Vegas could choose to use that money elsewhere and look to the draft for a wide receiver. This is a very strong class and a top prospect could fall to the team as No. 22 in the first round. One name to keep an eye on will be Chris Olave out of Ohio State. He’s a speedster with great ball skills. He’ll be one of the first wide receivers taken in the draft.

If he has it his way, Olave will end up getting drafted by the Raiders.

“My oldest brother is a huge fan of the Raiders so I’d love to go there … they have a great organization. I’d love to go there and play for them,” Olave said at the NFL Combine.

Those comments should certainly interest the Raiders as Olave would be a strong fit with quarterback Derek Carr.

Ohio State WR @chrisolave_ says he would love to play for the @Raiders. Adds that he looked up to @DeSeanJackson10 growing up and has modeled his game after Jackson's. #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/o8s7TbkfXq — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) March 2, 2022

Olave Has Been Compared to Keenan Allen

If the Raiders choose to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver, there will be plenty of good options, including one of Olave’s teammates at Ohio State in Garrett Wilson. Ahead of the draft, incoming rookies are often compared to players already in the NFL. One player Olave has been compared to is Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

Chris Olave=Keenan Allen — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 20, 2021

Olave is a bit smaller than Allen at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds compared to 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds but should be faster. Allen ran a 4.56 40 yard dash while Olave should have a much better time at the NFL Combine. What makes them similar is that are both smooth route runners with excellent ball skills. The Raiders have seen Allen twice a year for nine seasons now and there’s no doubt they’d love to have their own version of him.

Olave Looks up to DeSean Jackson

Though Olave hasn’t received a ton of comparison to DeSean Jackson, he certainly wouldn’t mind if he did. He’s a big fan of the Raiders wide receiver due to both of them having roots in California.

“I grew up watching DeSean Jackson,” Olave said. “I know he plays for the Raiders now but I really looked up to him as a football player growing up.”

Jackson didn’t have the most productive stint with the Raiders this season but he’s one of the great deep threats of the modern era. Olave said that he thinks he has similar ability in the vertical passing game. The Raiders missed having a dependable deep threat last season. If Olave proves that he can fill that need for the team, he’s got a strong shot of ending up in Las Vegas.

