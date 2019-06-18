Derek Carr Has ‘Less Ego’ Than Big Ben, Says Star Wide Receiver

Los Angeles star wide receiver Keenan Allen is very familiar with Oakland Raiders’ starting quarterback Derek Carr. Playing for the Chargers his whole career, he’s seen Carr play twice a year since Carr entered the league the year after him. It’s safe to say that Allen has a good idea of Carr’s ability. Allen was recently on Fox Sports’ Undisputed and told the hosts that he thinks the Antonio Brown-Derek Carr pairing will work out well in Oakland.

“I think he’s gonna be good,” when asked about Antonio Brown’s fit in Oakland. “They got my boy Tyrell [Williams] with him. Him and I did well together, so I don’t see why him and AB wouldn’t.”

Williams was asked by host Shannon Sharpe if he saw any similarities between Derek Carr and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. His response was interesting:

“I do [see similiarties], but one’s young, no super bowls, less ego,” said Allen as he smiled.

.@ShannonSharpe: Big Ben, Derek Carr, you see any similarities? @Keenan13Allen: I do, but one is young, no Super Bowls, less ego. pic.twitter.com/ZYfXq8IkXB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 18, 2019

Allen’s comments are interesting because opinions have soured on Carr in recent years and Roethlisberger is still considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league. That being said, Carr has never had the weapons that Big Ben has had in his career. The closest was in 2016 and Carr was an MVP candidate that year. The “less ego” comment is notable because that ego is one of the reasons Brown had an issue with Roethlisberger.

It’s no secret that there’s no love loss between Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger. Their relationship was the main reason Brown wanted out of Pittsburgh. However, that didn’t hold back Brown’s production as he put up big numbers consistently while playing with Big Ben. Even when it seemed like Roethlisberger was trying to soothe things over with Brown, the receiver wasn’t having any of it. That hasn’t stopped Roethlisberger from continuing to praise Brown. Just recently, Big Ben appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about the receiver:

“I’ve been blessed to play with some really great football players, and Antonio was one of them. He made me a better quarterback. The things that we did together were pretty spectacular. No one can deny that. He made my job easier at times. So, there’s some big shoes that need to be filled, but the fun part that I’ve seen so far is that guys aren’t trying to fill those shoes. They’re just going out trying to play ball and trying to be the best that they can be. So, it definitely brings a new kind of life to this team that everyone’s going to have to be involved. It’s not like we just sit back and rely on one guy to do it for us. We all need to do our part and try to win.”

Brown hasn’t had any response to this recent interview. In contrast, Brown’s relationship with his new quarterback seems to be thriving. The two men are frequently seen smiling and laughing together on social media.

Derek Carr has been relatively ego-free during his NFL career. If there’s any reason the two men start butting heads, it will likely be because of production. It’s true that Derek Carr has yet to win a super bowl or even a playoff game, but having a wideout like Brown to throw to will greatly increase his chances.

