Raiders Told to Consider $87.5 Million Contract for Star Free Agent Defender

The Las Vegas Raiders defense showed major signs of improvement last season but still has a sizable need at defensive tackle. Luckily, there are some really good options expected to be available in free agency.

While Chris Jones is the biggest name, it’s hard to imagine the Kansas City Chiefs don’t do everything they can to bring him back. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is another really strong option who could test free agency.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders need to be aggressive in trying to sign Wilkins.

“If the Raiders are going to solidify their defensive line and make it a truly scary force in the AFC, they need to add a stalwart against the run who can also get after the passer,” Ballentine wrote in a February 28 column.

“Christian Wilkins fits that description to a tee. He racks up a ton of tackles for an interior defender (355 combined over the last five seasons) and has upped his game as a pass-rusher, collecting nine quarterback sacks in 2023.”

The Raiders had really strong play from the defensive line last season but only one defensive tackle had more than 2.0 sacks. Wilkins had 9.0 sacks last season and proved he can be a consistent pass rusher.

How Much Will Christian Wilkins Get Paid?

There’s always a risk when signing big-name free agents coming off career years. Prior to 2023, Christian Wilkins never had more than 4.5 sacks in a season. Alex Ballentine believes the Raiders should give Wilkins a four-year contract worth $87.5 million with $60 million guaranteed.

“Signing Williams, assuming the Dolphins don’t retain him, won’t be cheap, though. Spotrac projects a market value of four years, $81 million for the defensive tackle,” Ballentine wrote. “However, it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets paid more because Chris Jones and Justin Madubuike could also be set for huge paydays that would increase his leverage.”

The former first-round pick is a very good player but $87.5 million is a lot of money for a player who has never been an All-Pro or Pro Bowler. Adam Butler had 5.0 sacks last season for the Raiders and will likely cost less than 10% of what Wilkins will command. The team may be better off going with a slightly older player like Leonard Williams, who should be a bit cheaper.

Christian Wilkins Played Under Patrick Graham

Christian Wilkins could be on the Raiders’ radar as he played under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2019. Graham was the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins at the time so he was likely involved in the draft evaluation of Wilkins.

It’s unclear if Graham is still high on the defensive tackle but he should at least have a baseline understanding of the defense the coach runs. The Raiders would be a logical fit for Wilkins but it remains to be seen how general manager Tom Telesco plans to attack free agency.

Telesco has been burned by giving free agents big contracts in the past so he may be apprehensive to go with a guy who has been up and down like Wilkins. He’d be an upgrade but the Raiders need to decide if he’s good enough to give that type of money.