Raiders Announce Decisions on Darren Waller & Hunter Renfrow

If the Las Vegas Raiders want to have any chance at sneaking into the playoffs, they’ll need to win their last four games. Fortunately for them, they could get some major reinforcements down the stretch. Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow have missed most of the season with injuries and were placed on Injured Reserve after Week 9.

Both of them were eligible to return last week against the Los Angeles Rams but the Raiders didn’t want to rush them back. According to head coach Josh McDaniels, the team has officially designated Waller and Renfrow to return.

Raiders have designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2022

There’s now a 21-day window to place them back on the active roster or decide if their season is over. The two will be back at practice this week for the first time in over a month so the Raiders will get a better idea of how healthy they are. With an important matchup against the New England Patriots coming, McDaniels may be more motivated to get Waller and Renfrow back on the field. There’s no doubt he’d love to beat his former team at home.

Waller Says He’s Healthy

This has been a highly disappointing season for Waller. The Pro Bowl tight end signed a big contract extension in the offseason and was supposed to be one of the centerpieces of the offense. He’s only played in five games and has just 16 catches for 175 yards. Considering his big contract and declining production, there’s been speculation that the team may try to trade him in the offseason.

However, his value is likely a lot lower now than it was before the season started. Waller can be one of the best weapons in the NFL when he’s healthy. For whatever reason, things weren’t clicking early in the season. That could’ve had to do with him not being 100% healthy. Luckily, he’s feeling healthy now. In a recent interview with Heavy Sports, Waller said that he’s “pretty much 100%.” Having a fully healthy star tight end could do wonders for a Raiders offense that has been far too reliant on Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Waller having a big finish to the season would be great for the Raiders and him. Getting him back for the Patriots game could be a major difference-maker.

Divine Deablo Not Coming Back, Jayon Brown on IR

It looks as if Waller and Renfrow are nearing their returns but the Raiders still don’t have good news for another player on Injured Reserve. McDaniels said that linebacker Divine Deablo won’t be designated for return quite yet. Despite missing five games, Deablo still leads the Raiders in total tackles this season. He was a tackling machine for the team earlier in the season. Las Vegas has dealt with a lot of injuries at linebacker this season and are hoping to get Deablo back at some point. There are only four games left so he might be done for the year.

That fact is only made worse by the news that Jayon Brown has been sent to Injured Reserve and is officially done for the season. Brown has started six games for the Raiders this season and was one of the primary linebackers the team used in coverage. Not having him or Deablo will make things much tougher down the stretch, especially with Denzel Perryman consistently getting banged up.