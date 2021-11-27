Raiders Receive Word on Severity of Injury to Darren Waller: Report

Despite the win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders could’ve been on the verge of disaster. In the second quarter, star tight end Darren Waller was forced to leave the game with a knee injury. He did some light work on the sideline in an effort to return but it was concerning that he was eventually ruled out.

The Raiders didn’t offer much insight after the game but it appears the team has received some good news. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Waller suffered a strained IT band in his knee, which is good news considering the alternatives.

#Raiders Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller suffered just a strained IT band in his knee, sources told me and @TomPelissero said after his MRI. Some very good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

It was previously thought that Waller suffered a bone bruise, which would’ve likely kept him out. According to Dr. David J. Chao, an IT band injury could be played through.

In my @NFL experience, IT band injuries can be played thru. Good news for #DarrenWaller @Raiders. The bone bruise mentioned on TV broadcast would have meant missed time. https://t.co/4sGzZYnWum — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 26, 2021

This is excellent news for the Raiders as a serious injury to Waller could’ve been catastrophic. He’s their best offensive player and a leader. They need him on the field if they hope to turn the season around and get into the playoffs.

Will Waller Play Against WFT?

Fortunately for Waller and the Raiders, the fact that they played on Thursday means they have extra time to prepare for next Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. That extra time could lead to Waller being able to play. It’s still early in the process and the Raiders haven’t addressed the tight end’s timeline for return yet so it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll play.

Fresh off a win and in the midst of a tight AFC playoff race, Waller could force his way on the field. That said, the Raiders would be wise to not take any huge risks.

Derek Carr Praises WRs

It’s been a tough season for the Raiders wide receivers. They haven’t played well as of late. However, they stepped up for the team when Waller went out. Both Hunter Renfrow and DeSean Jackson eclipsed 100 receiving yards while Zay Jones added another 59 yards of his own. Quarterback Derek Carr was thrilled with how they performed given the circumstances.

“I’m so proud of them,” Carr said Thursday. “For all of those guys to step up, No. 1, they have two outstanding coaches in their room: Edgar Bennett and Nick Holz. We’re lucky to have both of them. They’re both unbelievable in the way that they prepare these guys mentally to handle all the checks that I do at the line of scrimmage. It’s not easy to play in our offense. … The way that they keep their head down and just stay at it, that’s why they have days like that today. They keep working, they keep working extra with me and asking, ‘What do you want this route?’ even if I haven’t thrown in like three weeks. … We’ve had those throughout the year but it’s exciting for all those guys to have a big day as a room together.”

