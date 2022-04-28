Raiders’ Darren Waller Delivers Strong Statement on Latest Trade Rumors

A potential curveball was thrown heading into NFL Draft week when it was revealed that the Green Bay Packers were trying to trade for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. Considering his status as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, the Raiders likely could’ve gotten some really good draft picks for him. However, it was quickly revealed that the team wasn’t entertaining trading him as quarterback Derek Carr said it wasn’t happening and then ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there was “zero chance” of the tight end getting traded.

That’s good news for Waller, who has spent the past few seasons making a name for himself with the Raiders. Draft week can be a stressful time for players linked to trade rumors so even though there are reports that he’s safe, he can never know for sure. Waller heard about the rumors and decided to speak to the team about them.

“Yeah, I’ve had talks with the team and they said that’s not a thing that’s happening and there’s no trade that’s going to happen,” Waller told CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb. “Like I said, we’re just focusing on football.”

Darren Waller told me the Raiders told him he isn’t getting traded. @CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/uTUvEPHGnb — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) April 28, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Waller Reveals His Reaction to the Rumors

Unless they’ve specifically requested a trade, no player wants to see their name linked to trade rumors. Despite that, Waller doesn’t appear bothered by the rumors and is just keeping the focus on football right now.

“I didn’t really have much of a reaction and I’m focused on learning the offensive system here in Vegas,” Waller said, “building relationships with the coaches and just enjoying working with my teammates while I have the opportunity. It’s a business, whatever happens happens. I’m enjoying my time here in Vegas. I’m loving the new staff and the new challenges that are in place. I’m focused on what I can control.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels is known to love tight ends so it would be odd for him to trade away one of the NFL’s best before he even gets to use him.

Is Waller Truly Safe?

The idea that Waller could get traded this offseason doesn’t really make any sense. A first-round pick, or whatever the Raiders could get for him, is not going to have the same level of impact as he will. Last season, players and coaches consistently referred to him as the team’s best player. Just because they added Davante Adams, doesn’t mean that Waller is any less valuable. In fact, he might be in for an even bigger season now that less focus will be put on him.

Plus, he’s on a very reasonable contract and has yet to push for a restructure yet. There are two years left on his contract so that issue will likely come to a head next offseason. In the meantime, the Raiders should relish having an elite player on a great contract as long as they can before they even entertain a trade.

READ NEXT: Josh McDaniels Finally Debuts Iconic Visor in Raiders Colors

