Raiders Named Best Fit for Former All-Pro Who Fits Major Need

After two preseason games, it’s impossible to deny that the Las Vegas Raiders have an issue at right tackle. Brandon Parker appeared to be the favorite to start but he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood looks improved but played second-half snaps in the team’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, which isn’t a good sign.

Unless the Raiders think that rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford is the next Art Shell, they need to seriously consider adding a veteran right tackle who can start. Luckily, there’s still a solid option still available in free agency. Former Second-Team All-Pro tackle Daryl Williams has been linked to the team for months but they have yet to take a serious look at him.

That may need to change due to the injury to Parker. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders are among the best fits for the veteran tackle:

The 29-year-old has played in every possible game in each of the last three seasons so durability isn’t an issue. Within those games, he has been serviceable as both a tackle and guard, offering the kind of positional versatility that can be huge up front. Williams was at his best in 2020 when he only gave up three sacks and was graded out at 79.4 by PFF. That would be an upgrade for several teams at right tackle. Even if he can’t usurp the starter at that position he offers a strong option at guard as well. Anyone with uncertainty on the right side of the line should look into Williams.

Williams Makes Sense for Raiders to Sign

Head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo must like to think that they can get the most out of their current group of tackles but the early results aren’t looking good. The Raiders could have one of the best offenses in the NFL but that won’t happen if quarterback Derek Carr is constantly running for his life.

Leatherwood could make strides in his second year but the team can’t be too confident in that. While Williams isn’t elite, he’s a solid veteran who doesn’t get hurt. Even in a backup role, he could be valuable to the team. There’s too much on the line this season for the Raiders to take a chance on Munford or Leatherwood as the starting right tackle.

In yesterday's only preseason game, the Viking played all five offensive line starters for two full series. For the Raiders, Alex Leatherwood (listed as a starter) entered the game to begin the third quarter and played until the offense's final drive. pic.twitter.com/v5FtNoya7D — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) August 15, 2022

Other Options at RT

If McDaniels is apprehensive to go with an unknown this late in training camp, he can bring in a familiar face. There are a couple of former New England Patriots on the market. Nate Solder flamed out with the New York Giants after signing a massive contract. He won two Super Bowls with McDaniels coaching him and perhaps he can turn his career back around if he reunited with the coach. Marcus Cannon is also familiar with McDaniels’ system and is a more natural right tackle. He’d be a good option if he’s healthy.

There are also notable names like Bryan Bulaga and Eric Fisher still available if the Raiders want to give one of them a call.

