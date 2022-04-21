Former Raiders All-Pro QB & Record Holder Dies at 80, per Family

Over the course of many decades, some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history have played for the Raiders. Ken Stabler is a Hall of Famer, Jim Plunkett won two Super Bowls and Rich Gannon won an MVP. However, there was one quarterback who paved the way for all of them.

Daryle Lamonica, the first Raiders quarterback to ever play in a playoff game, passed away at the age of 80, according to FOX 26 News.

BREAKING: Former Raiders Quarterback and Clovis native Daryle Lamonica has passed away, according to his son, Brandon. He was 80. RIPhttps://t.co/6Iz4fzbgQy — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) April 21, 2022

According to the report, Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed the news and it appears he died due to natural causes. Lamonica essentially wrote the book on what a Raiders quarterback should be. He earned the nickname “The Mad Bomber” due to his penchant for throwing the ball down the field. When he left the team in 1974, he was their all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Lamonica was born in Fresno, California, and eventually made his way to Notre Dame to play college football. He was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1963 before getting traded to the Raiders in 1967. Notably, the trade also brought wide receiver Art Powell and future Hall of Famer head coach Tom Flores to Oakland, who are both important figures in team history.

Lamonica Important Part of Raiders History

Lamonica may not get as much credit in Raiders history as Plunkett or Stabler but he’s one of the most important players in franchise history. Prior to his arrival, the team had never even been to the playoffs. Head coach and eventual owner Al Davis had the team trending in the right direction but they needed the right quarterback to get them over the hump.

Lamonica quickly proved to be that guy. In his first season as a Raider, he led the team to the Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the Raiders lost but it was one of the first great achievements the franchise ever experienced. Though he never got the team to the promised land, he continued to be a strong leader for the team. He was named AFL MVP twice during his time with the Raiders. The team may have never reached the heights that it did after he left had he not played for them.

Lamonica was also the Raiders’ quarterback during the Heidi Bowl, which saw the team beat the New York Jets 43-32 and became one of the most iconic games in football history.

Lamonica Holds Unique Record

Many of Lamonica’s Raiders records didn’t hold up for long as Stabler eventually passed him up and current quarterback Derek Carr has taken over most records. However, there’s one unique record he holds that still hasn’t been broken. During the 1970 season, Lamonica didn’t fumble the ball once. He’s the only qualifying quarterback to pull that off in NFL history.

Also, Lamonica’s 90% winning percentage when the Raiders were in the AFL was the best in the history of the league. He likely won’t ever get a fair shot at the Hall of Fame but there’s no doubt that he played a major role in building up what is now one of the most iconic franchises in sports.

