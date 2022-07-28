Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Davante Adams & Derek Carr

The Green Bay Packers offense is set to undergo some major changes after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The team didn’t make any splash moves to address the loss but they still have Aaron Rodgers. Adams recently made headlines when he compared Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to Rodgers by referring to them both as Hall of Famers.

Many had an issue with that as Rodgers has been to the playoffs most years of his career, won multiple MVPs and a Super Bowl. Carr has yet to accomplish nearly as much. Adams and Rodgers remain friends but that’s not going to stop the quarterback from having fun at the wide receiver’s expense. At Packers training camp, Rodgers threw some shade at Adams when he took the wide receiver’s quote but changed it to talk about transitioning from Adams to Allen Lazard.

“I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Rodgers told reporters. “From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.”

Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1: “I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” pic.twitter.com/pBveMG5Qqh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

This quote can also be seen as a bit of a shot at Carr. Rodgers is essentially saying that the difference between Adams and Lazard is the same as the difference between Carr and Rodgers.

Rodgers & Carr Are Friends

While it’s easy to see Rodgers’ quote as shade towards Adams and Carr, it’s all in good fun. Nobody believes that Carr is at Rodgers’ level yet but that doesn’t mean he can’t retire with an equally impressive career. Rodgers and Carr actually have formed a friendship over the years so it’s hard to imagine he’d take anything personally.

“I’m happy for Derek,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show in January. “I’ve known him for a long time and I enjoy keeping in touch with him. I’ve enjoyed our conversations. I think he’s a really respectful guy. He’s been through a crazy amount of adversity this season with what happened to Jon [Gruden] and all the moving parts. I just sent him some encouragement before the (Wild Card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals) just because I do enjoy him as a person and how he handles his business.”

Raiders Offense Should Thrive, Packers Offense Could Struggle

Rodgers clearly wants to hype up Lazard as he’s likely going to start the season as the No. 1 wide receiver. Despite the quarterback’s comments, he’s not in the same league as Adams. Lazard’s career-high in receiving yards came last season with 513. The Packers’ offense ran through Adams and now he’s gone. Lazard should see an uptick in production but it’s difficult to fathom that he’ll have nearly the same impact Adams had.

For the Raiders, they now have a bonafide superstar wide receiver. Many say he’s still the best in the NFL. Las Vegas’ offense could be in for a huge year, and Carr could have career-best numbers with getting to throw Adams the ball.

