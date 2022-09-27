Analyst Shares Blunt Truth for Raiders WR Davante Adams

All that chatter about Derek Carr and Davante Adams lighting up the NFL may have been premature. The two former Fresno State teammates have not had a great reunion with the Las Vegas Raiders thus far. Through three games, the team is winless and there are 28 players in the NFL with more receiving yards than Adams, including teammate Mack Hollins.

The five-time Pro Bowler forced his way out of Green Bay this offseason to be closer to home. By doing that, he also left one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are off to a much better start than the Raiders at 2-1 but they could really use a superstar wide receiver. Green Bay will likely still be in the playoff race but winning a Super Bowl without Adams on the roster is going to be difficult.

The Raiders have the worst record in the NFL and are already seemingly out of the playoff race unless they go on a winning streak soon. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes that this whole situation is turning out to be bad for both Adams and Rodgers.

“They may have been one of those combos where nobody wins the divorce,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.”

"They may have been one of those combos where nobody wins the divorce." @ColinCowherd on Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/dEoVRPmEaF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 27, 2022

Adams Can’t Regret His Decision Already

Hindsight is 20/20 and it’s possible that Adams is slightly frustrated with his decision to leave Green Bay but he can’t afford to dwell on it too much. He’s with the Raiders now and under contract for five seasons. He grew up a fan of the team and his family has already been able to attend a game for the first time.

There’s still plenty of time for things to turn around. Adams and Carr have a strong relationship and they are likely working to fix whatever issues are keeping them from connecting more. This season has been a disaster for the Raiders but beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday would go a long way in getting the team on the right track.

Adams Reveals His Message to the Team

Adams hasn’t hidden the fact that he isn’t happy with how the season has started. However, he’s not giving up on the team yet. He revealed his message to the team as they try to get out of this slump.

“Stay the course. Keep grinding and doing what we’re doing,” Adams said after the loss. “We just need to tweak a few things. I mean, they made a couple more better plays than us today, and this is three games that came down to the wire. You’ve just got to find a better way to start and learn how to finish out some of these games. So, we’ve got to get back to the drawing board, take a look at the film, and see exactly what it was. But that’s basically the overall message, just, we’ve got to have better starts. Come out, can’t be flat early, and put ourselves in a better position. Keep our foot on the gas as we go. Build up a lead early. And if not, we’ve got to come back, and in a situation like this where it’s not ideal but still (have) a chance, still (have) to find a way to win the game.”