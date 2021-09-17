Davante Adams Hilariously Trolls Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr was the talk of the town on Monday night after throwing the game-winning touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback had a rough start but picked things up in the second half and overtime, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. However, that’s not what Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was focused on.

The four-time Pro Bowler has known Carr for years as they played college ball at Fresno State together and remain close friends. There’s no doubt that Adams was happy for the quarterback but couldn’t get his mind off his hair. He told reporters that he had to text Carr to fix his hair situation. He even called it “the worst part of Carr’s night,” via Matt Schneidman.

Davante Adams said he texted his college QB @derekcarrqb this morning about his new full head of hair. Adams said that hair getting on TV Monday night was the worst part of Carr’s night. He hopes Carr has already cut his hair. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 16, 2021

Carr is typically known for sticking with a buzz cut and hasn’t really shown off any other style. In Monday’s postgame interview, the quarterback was looking a bit scruffy.

Derek Carr used this national interview to specifically praise a teammate. What a guy 💯 pic.twitter.com/iyOvnvziEJ — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 15, 2021

He could be trying to grow his hair out so that he can do something different with it but that doesn’t seem like Carr’s style. He’ll probably have it all shaved off within the next few weeks.

Adams Still Doesn’t Have a Contract Extension

Anytime Adams mentions Carr, Raiders fans are going to be paying attention. The superstar wide receiver is in the midst of a contract year and he doesn’t appear motivated to sign a deal with the Packers right now. He said in the offseason that it would be a “dream” to reunite with Carr and that’s very possible this offseason. The Raiders will have over $52 million in projected cap space, according to Spotrac. That would give them plenty of money to make Adams a competitive offer.

Adams accumulated 3,031 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns with Carr throwing him the ball over two years together in college. They clearly have an amazing rapport. If the Packers can’t sign him to a contract extension and don’t want to use the franchise tag, the Raiders have to be considered one of the favorites to bring him in. He’d be really expensive but pairing him with Darren Waller would give them arguably the best tight end-wide receiver duo in the NFL.





Raiders May Not Need Adams Next Year

With all that said, the Raiders may not even need to spend money on Adams in a perfect world. The jury is still out if 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs will develop into a star but Bryan Edwards showed some really good flashes in Week 1. He caught four passes on four targets in the fourth quarter and overtime for 81 yards. One of those catches was thought to be the game-winning touchdown before the referees overturned it.

If Edwards plays like that all season and Ruggs improves, the Raiders could be set at wide receiver for years to come. In that scenario, spending $20+ million on Adams in free agency wouldn’t be necessary. Sure, Carr would love to play with him but that money could be used to continue to improve the defense and add some pieces on the offensive line.

