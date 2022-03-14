Door Reopens for Raiders to Trade for Superstar WR After Latest Update

For months, the Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. The five-time Pro Bowler played with quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State and remain close friends. Carr has even said that he planned to recruit Adams this offseason if he free agency. Many dreams were crushed when the Packers decided to use the franchise tag on him.

With Aaron Rodgers deciding to stay put, it seems like Adams and the Packers would figure out a long-term deal or he would play out the franchise tag. However, that might not be the case. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams will not play on a franchise tag and wants a long-term deal. The sides are not close to agreeing on a contract.

From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. pic.twitter.com/Df0zpvhglM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Things could once again get interesting for Adams. The Packers have every reason to want to keep him around for a long time. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. If a long-term deal isn’t agreed upon, things could get ugly, which would open the door for a trade.

Could Raiders Trade for Adams?

There’s no doubt that Carr is keeping an eye on this situation. He’d love to have Adams in silver and black. The two formed an excellent duo at Fresno State as they connected on 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns in just two seasons together. New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is an offensive guru and would have to be excited about the idea of the two players reuniting.

With Adams tagged, Las Vegas would have to trade for him. The tricky thing is that the Raiders are in the midst of free agency and may not want to wait to see how the situation unfolds. If the team spends big in free agency on a wide receiver, they wouldn’t be able to afford the big salary Adams is going to want. If a trade is going to happen, it would have to happen soon. The only way that happens is if Adams makes it clear that he wants out.

Raiders Could Wait Until the Draft to See What Happens

If the Raiders truly want Adams on the team and know the feeling is mutual, then they could use free agency to address other positions. The draft is loaded with good wide receiver talent so the team could see how the Adams situation plays out and then draft a wide receiver early if they don’t trade for the star. It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

Another factor regarding a trade for Adams is how much he’s going to get paid. He obviously wants a big-time contract. He might try to push for an annual salary in the $30 million a year range. That would likely lower the trade price for him. Giving up a first-round pick for a player like Adams would be a no-brainer for the Raiders.

