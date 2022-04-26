First Look at Davante Adams in Raiders Uniform Emerges Online

The regular season is still a long time away but many members of the Las Vegas Raiders are already hard at work. There are many new pieces that have joined the team, including an entirely new coaching staff. While some players continue to enjoy the offseason, many for the Raiders have been showing up to voluntary workouts.

Among the attendees is the prize of the offseason Davante Adams. The Raiders traded for the wide receiver and there’s a lot of hype about him joining the team. He’s wasting no time getting acclimated to his new teammates. He’s been present at the team’s current voluntary veteran minicamp. While fans will still have to wait to see Adams in his gameday uniform, they are finally getting a glance of him in Raiders gear.

The team posted the first photo of him in his Raiders helmet and jersey at practice.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams at voluntary veteran minicamp in Henderson, Nev. Photo taken by team photographer Matt Aguirre. pic.twitter.com/WFSsj1kcYs — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) April 25, 2022

Based on the smile on his face, it appears Adams is happy to be donning the silver and black.

Raiders Getting Good Turn out at Workouts

The Raiders have to be feeling good about how motivated all the new players appear to be. Not only is Adams at voluntary workouts but so are Derek Carr, Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby, Darren Waller and many more. So far, the team hasn’t had many missing pieces for these workouts.

It’s good that the team gets a head start on things as they’ll be implementing entirely new offensive and defensive systems. The players have a lot to learn in the coming months. There are also more expectations surrounding the team than there have been in years. Luckily, new players like Jones and Adams know what it’s like to be on hyped-up teams. They should take over leadership roles this offseason. There’s only so much the team can do with these workouts but Josh McDaniels has to be happy with the turnout so far.

Raiders Receive Good Grade for Offseason

The NFL offseason is far from over as the draft has yet to take place but many like what they’ve seen from Las Vegas. The Raiders are usually a punchline for many in the NFL media as they’ve only made the playoffs twice since 2002. However, things could be changing. Bleacher Report gave the Raiders an “A” grade for the work they’ve done this offseason:

Headlining acquisitions Davante Adams and Chandler Jones are obvious names worth pointing out. They address the two weakest links on this team in 2021. Both the offense and defense received as significant an individual upgrade as they possibly could. The front office also has to be commended for the depth and youth it added to the defense. Twenty-seven-year-old linebacker Jayon Brown and 28-year-old cornerback Anthony Averett are upside signings who can invigorate the unit. Look for the Raiders to be much more versatile and explosive in 2022.

There are still concerns on defense and the offensive line has some holes but there’s no doubt the team has a better roster now than it did last year.

