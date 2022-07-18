Raiders’ Davante Adams Reaches Feat No WR Has Since 2006

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to argue against the notion that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, Adams combined for 238 receptions, 2,927 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s only gotten better over the course of his career. This offseason, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders but opinions on him still haven’t changed.

Last year, Adams was named a member of the 99 Club for EA Sports’ “Madden 22” for the first time. It’s an honor awarded to only a few of the best players in the NFL. Adams was just as good in 2021 as he was in 2020 so EA Sports bestowed the honor on the wide receiver for a second straight year.

Adams is the first Raiders wide receiver to be rated as a 99 overall since Randy Moss did it in 2006. While a video game rating doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, it’s a testament to how respected Adams is as a player. If he has another huge season with the Raiders, it’s possible he can make the 99 Club for a third straight year.

Jerry Rice Revealed Honor to Adams

It’s no surprise that Adams received the honor of being in the 99 Club. What was a surprise to the wide receiver was how he found out about the news. NFL Hall of Famer and former Raiders star wide receiver Jerry Rice was sent to Adams’ home in Las Vegas to deliver the news.

Rice is clearly excited about Adams as a player and was even a bit star-struck despite widely being considered the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. This video explains why Rice was seen hanging out with Adams recently. The two will likely have a few more conversations together before Adams’ tenure with the Raiders is up.

Davante Adams hanging out with the GOAT @JerryRice 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tPqI7RKa2G — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) July 4, 2022

Adams Still the Best WR in NFL

Adams will no longer be catching passes from back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers. That may lead to a dip in production but he now has Derek Carr at quarterback, who he played with in college. He should still be putting up sizable numbers. According to the Madden ratings, Adams is the only one who reached the 99 Club.

The best WRs in the game 🙌 Who will you be using in #Madden23? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NYijC7E038 — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2022

That proves that he’s still widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the NFL. However, it’s not just video game programmers who think that. Former NFL Pro Bowler Chad Johnson stated that Adams is the best in the league on Twitter.

Adams isn’t the fastest player in the NFL but he’s able to beat cornerbacks with his superior route running and catching abilities. He was also given a 99 rating for catching.

Best hands in the GAME!! Find all of the WR ratings here ➡️ https://t.co/8imBk0ADEY #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/Toi5OPHz39 — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 18, 2022

Notably, fellow Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was given a 96 rating for catching. That’s impressive considering he’s listed among some of the biggest stars in the NFL. The Raiders have a stacked receiving corps heading into the 2022 season and Carr should be licking his chops about what his offense could look like.

