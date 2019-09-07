Randy Moss’ Surprising Comments on Antonio Brown Drama

As soon as Antonio Brown got released by the Raiders, the speculation about where he was going next heated up. The Patriots quickly emerged as a strong favorite — and that prophecy soon became fact.

Minutes after the transaction was announced — Brown will get a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus — the comparisons to Randy Moss started trickling in. In 2006, the Raiders released Moss for “conduct detrimental to the team” and the same language was used to describe Brown’s departure from Oakland. The similarities are undeniable.

Undeniable to almost everyone except Moss. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to explain his situation was different. Moss sent out a heartfelt message where he declared his love for Raider Nation and repeatedly said “no comparison, no comparison.”

Raider Nation…….idc who I played 4!I did care about wins and losses though.2years in da bay and not gonna talk bout https://t.co/8qmiDGA0NZ comparison,NO comparison!!WE JUST DIDNT WIN BABY!#2seasons — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) September 7, 2019

Then, Moss made a joke about Brown’s voided contract. The Raiders took away the $29 million in guaranteed money the receiver was due and informed him he will not be getting termination pay. Brown has reportedly filed a grievance to get that money. But Moss wanted to know if his agent Drew Rosenhaus’ three-percent cut was voided as well.

Does the 3%(agent fee) get voided as well??my home and them wanna know!! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) September 7, 2019

Terrell Owens Pokes Fun at Brown Situation

The other NFL’s other most famous diva wide receiver jumped in on the fun, too. Terrell Owens suggested that Antonio Brown needed to “look closely in the mirror” and even offered to talk with him in person. As the crazy situation escalated in Oakland, the Hall of Famer turned revisionist history into his favor by suggesting that “maybe Terrell Owens wasn’t that bad after all.”

Owens also told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that “somebody owe me an apology” during a phone conversation. That somebody? Well, that would be former Eagles president Joe Banner who refused to cave to Owens’ demands for a new contract after he helped lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl in 2005. Banner, an active and insightful Twitter presence, seemed to admit his mistake.

Even I agree with this.🤔😀 https://t.co/q3fLGVhxMm — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) September 7, 2019

Did Brown Think He Was Headed to Philly?

In the YouTube video heard around the world, the one Antonio Brown posted right after he found out the Raiders had released him, the receiver takes fans into his home for a live look-in. Brown is shirtless when he answers a phone call presumably from his agent Drew Rosenhaus and then runs out into the backyard.

Brown can be heard yelling “Free, I’m free!” and then flaps his arms like an eagle before screaming: “Fly like an Eagle.” It was an interesting choice of words considering he was heading to New England. Or perhaps he hadn’t known his final destination at that point. There are already reports circulating that the whole ordeal was orchestrated ahead of time.

In any case, Brown is now a member of the Patriots and the rest of the NFL had better get ready. When Randy Moss went to play for Bill Belichick in 2007, the team went a perfect 16-0 before falling to the Giants in the Super Bowl. Moss may not want to make the comparison, but it’s pretty tough to ignore. Watch out.

