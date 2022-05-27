Clip of Davante Adams Goofing Around at Raiders OTAs Goes Viral

While Colin Kaepernick has dominated the news cycle for the Las Vegas Raiders due to his recent workout, there are much more important things going with the team right now. They are currently in OTAs and this is the first chance the new coaching staff really gets to work with the roster. The Raiders have made a lot of notable moves this offseason but none was more significant than the trade for Davante Adams.

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is now the team’s biggest star and there will be a lot of attention on him heading into the season. He stays quiet in the offseason but Raiders fans are finally getting the chance to see more of him. The team caught a video of him at OTAs during warmups where he was acting silly. He clearly looks very happy with his new team so far.

This is one of the first times Raiders fans are getting a glimpse of Adams’ personality. Unlike many star wide receivers, he doesn’t look for the spotlight very often but there will be plenty more content to come out over the next few months.

Adams Named NFL’s No. 1 WR by PFF

Over the years, the Raiders have been searching for a true No. 1 wide receiver but haven’t had much luck. Adams finally solves that issue and he might just be the best in the NFL at his position. According to Pro Football Focus, there isn’t a better wide receiver in the league right now than Adams:

The former Green Bay Packer is at the top of his game as he makes the move to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2021, his second consecutive mark above 92.0. He has also generated 1.43 PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) since 2020, the most by a wide receiver over that span my more than a quarter of a win.

Adams will be turning 30 during the season but he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, his last two seasons have arguably been his best. The Raiders should have some big plans for him this year.

Will Adams Continue to Have Success After QB Change?

Adams has played with back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers for his entire career. He’ll now be catching passes from Derek Carr. Normally, that would be a big transition but the two played together in college at Fresno State. Carr isn’t at the same level as Rodgers but he’s a very good quarterback who knows Adams well.

There’s no reason to believe the wide receiver should have a drop-off this season. Carr is going to throw him the ball a lot and head coach Josh McDaniels will have plenty of plays designed for him. Adams will still play like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and put up big numbers. It’s not like he’s going from Rodgers to Nathan Peterman. Carr will know how to get him the ball at a high volume.

