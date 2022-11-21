Davante Adams Takes Shot at Broncos CB Patrick Surtain

Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos was the type of game the Las Vegas Raiders have been losing all season. An overtime win over a hated rival will go a long way toward building team morale. The team owes Davante Adams a lot for pulling off the win.

The superstar wide receiver had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. Much was made about Adams’ matchup this week against Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain. The second-year pro has already been crowned as the next great cornerback. However, Adams wasn’t buying the hype. When Surtain was in coverage versus Adams, he gave up four catches on five targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. It was certainly a humbling experience for the emerging star.

Adams was hyped after the game and took a couple of shots at Surtain. He said the cornerback is “too young” and “ain’t there yet.”

"He too young. He ain't there yet! He's not there yet!" -Davante Adams after beating Patrick Surtain II for the game-winner #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/jlNMJ4ZGQu — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 21, 2022

Adams was caught up in the hype of the game after catching the game-winner. He has a lot of respect for Surtain’s game but had to let the young cornerback know that he’s not in his league quite yet. The two should have some really good battles in the coming years as division rivals.

Teammates Don’t Understand How Adams Gets Open

There are few offensive players in the NFL who get as much attention as Adams. The wide receiver is frequently double or triple-covered. Despite that, he’s currently fourth in the league with 925 receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns with 10. His teammates can’t comprehend how he’s still able to get open at a consistent rate, especially in overtime.

“I haven’t figured that out,” receiver Keelan Cole said after the game, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I have been trying to figure out why you wouldn’t triple-cover him every play. If I was defensive coordinator, I would play a three-man zone across the field, one guy in the middle and one on each sideline.

“It makes no sense how a guy like that gets open on a game-winning touchdown.”

Mack Hollins believes that it’s just a testament to Adams’ ability and the work he puts in.

“That’s why Davante is so good,” Hollins said. “To be able to get that open as often as he does with all the focus and attention that teams give him … and when you have good coverage, he still catches it. That’s the skill level where he’s at.”

Surtain Talks Getting Burned on Final Play

Adams got the best of Surtain in this game but there’s no denying the young cornerback is one of the best emerging players in the NFL. The next time the two face each other, Surtain will have a major chip on his shoulder. He had a chance to explain what went wrong on the final play of the game.

“I was driving on the cross end,” Surtain said. “[Adams] went on a double move. I should have kept my leverage, but I have to correct that.”

The video of Adams’ route shows how badly he burned Surtain.

Adams had to make some adjustments as the Broncos were playing him well in the second half. He explained how he was able to beat Surtain.

“Just gotta sell it,” Adams said. “Route-running is really just about the sameness within each route. I tried to give him a look and that’s why he dived over the top the way that he did. He thought he had a jump on it.”