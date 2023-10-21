Former WR Dez Bryant Recruits Raiders Star to Cowboys

The October 31 NFL trade deadline is closing in and there are a lot of eyes on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. He recently raised eyebrows when he complained about not getting enough targets through the team’s last two games.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant took note of Adams’ comments and suggested he make his way to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy coached Adams for five seasons when they were both with the Green Bay Packers so Dallas could actually be an interesting landing spot. The Cowboys are in win-now mode so they could be more willing to give up valuable draft picks than some other teams.

However, Dallas already has a No. 1 wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb and it may be indulgent to add another star pass catcher. Some could argue that Lamb is a really good No. 2 wide receiver but this is a player who had 1,359 receiving yards last season. If the Cowboys want to be paying the kind of price it would take to get a player like Adams, it would make more sense for them to use those assets to add a cornerback or a linebacker. That said, don’t underestimate Jerry Jones’s desire to make a flashy move.

Hunter Renfrow Available in Trade

Though it still seems farfetched that Davante Adams gets traded this season, there’s one Raiders wide receiver likely on his way out. Hunter Renfrow has no role in the offense right now and has just six catches this season.

It’s clear there are no plans to start utilizing him more. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been trying to move on from Renfrow for a while now.

“Hunter Renfrow has been available via trade for the better part of the last year,” Fowler wrote in an October 20 column. “He’s clearly not part of the game plan. The Raiders have targeted him nine times on 191 pass attempts, a shocking trend for a 27-year-old with a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season just two years ago. One team exec believes the hang-up is the prorated amount of Renfrow’s $10.82 million in 2023 money — and the Raiders’ unwillingness to pay it.”

Renfrow is less than two years removed from a Pro Bowl season where he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards. There should be teams interested in landing him at a low price.

Las Vegas Raiders Looking for Pass Rush Help

The biggest reason to believe the Raiders won’t trade Davante Adams is the fact that they appear to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. According to Jeremy Fowler, the team has been looking to add to the defensive line.

“Multiple teams believe the Raiders are looking for pass-rush help,” Fowler wrote. “The loss of Chandler Jones placed the defensive front in flux. Maxx Crosby has 5.5 sacks yet no other Raider has more than one.”

Outside of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders haven’t been able to generate a consistent pass rush. There are notable players like Brian Burns and Chase Young who could be available. This is a good trade deadline for the Raiders to add a pass rusher but they may not be willing to pay too much considering they just used a top-10 draft pick to add Tyree Wilson.