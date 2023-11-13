Surprise Team That Wanted to Trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams Revealed

Prior to the October 31st trade deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders were 3-5 and looked like a team that could trade assets. However, general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were fired the day of the trade deadline, which complicated any potential deals.

There was no indication the Raiders wanted to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams but that didn’t stop teams from trying. According to ESPN’s David Newton, the Carolina Panthers were one of the teams that reached out to the Raiders about a possible trade for Adams.

“They went after the Bengals’ Higgins and elite receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline, according to an NFL front office source with knowledge of discussions, but neither team was willing to deal,” Newton wrote in a November 9 column.

The Panthers are the NFL’s worst team right now with a 1-8 record. If the Raiders were to trade Adams, it would likely be at his request to go to a contending team. Carolina is very far from contention so it’s hard to imagine he’d be thrilled with that deal. It’s unlikely this trade would’ve materialized even if the Raiders were willing to trade the wide receiver.

Davante Adams Looking Much Happier

The first half of the season was rough for Davante Adams. He was clearly frustrated and didn’t try to hide it. He even called out the team on numerous occasions.

Just two weeks into Antonio Pierce’s stint as the Raiders interim head coach, Adams seems like a different person. Following the Week 10 win over the New York Jets, the wide receiver was as happy as he’s been since coming to Las Vegas.

He was even seen dancing in the team’s locker room following the win.

Davante Adams dancing in the #Raiders locker room after another win… Where this man was a few weeks ago to where he is now is like that of two different people. pic.twitter.com/COCzy0pAzp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023

It’s possible that Adams could’ve eventually wanted to leave if Josh McDaniels remained the head coach but he seems a lot happier right now. If Pierce keeps the Raiders on the right trajectory, Adams could spend the rest of his career in Las Vegas.

New York Jets Also Looked into Davante Adams Trade

The Panthers weren’t the only team to show interest in Adams. The Raiders’ Week 10 opponent the Jets also looked into a trade, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“One ‘Rodgers guy’ who makes sense is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams,” Cimini wrote in a November 12 column. “The Jets inquired him at the trading deadline and they could try again in the offseason. He’d be a perfect fit with Rodgers in the Jets’ offense. He has only 51 receptions for 573 yards and three touchdowns, but that’s the product of a struggling Las Vegas offense.”

The Jets make more sense for Adams than Carolina as he’d be able to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers again. The two had a lot of success when they were with the Green Bay Packers but have struggled to win since Adams came to Las Vegas.

The Jets just lost to the Raiders so there’s no reason to believe they’re closer to a Super Bowl right now. Depending on how the rest of the season goes, it’s possible that an Adams trade could be on the table in the offseason but if the Raiders stay competitive, it’s more likely they keep him and build around him this offseason.