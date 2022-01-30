Raiders Fans Lose Minds Over Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler News

In recent days it became apparent that Josh McDaniels was turning into the favorite for the Las Vegas Raiders‘ head coach job with New England Patriots executive Dave Ziegler likely becoming the general manager. Fans have not been happy with the rumors but owner Mark Davis clearly isn’t concerned about how they feel. While fans were holding out hope that something would change, that won’t be the case.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are planning to hire Ziegler as general manager.
Barring any contract issues, McDaniels is set to be the Raiders’ next head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Raiders’ approach centered around finding the right pairing of a general manager and head coach instead of finding one and having them sort out the other. If Las Vegas was going to hire McDaniels, they wanted Ziegler to be the general manager.
Like it or not, the Raiders have their general manager and head coach tandem.
Raiders Fans Share Reactions to News
McDaniels has become a controversial figure in his career. He failed at his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos. He went 11-17 and was fired before he finished his second season. In 2018, he was about to take the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job before deciding to back out after he already started hiring his staff.
While McDaniels has had success as an offensive coordinator in New England, many Raiders fans weren’t too excited about the decision to hire him.
There are many fans who aren’t happy with the news but there are also a number of them who are willing to give him a shot.
At the end of the day, the Raiders have made their decision, and fans just have to hope for the best.
Was This the Right Move for the Raiders?
At the beginning of the coaching search, it looked like Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was the favorite to land the job. The Raiders didn’t end up showing interest in him and it appears that McDaniels was the favorite all along. The coach’s failures are well-noted but he does deserve credit for being a strong offensive mind.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick mostly puts his focus on defense. McDaniels played a large role in the success the team has had on offense for over a decade. The Raiders had some big offensive issues this season, especially in the red zone. According to Jordan Schultz, a big focus was put on those issues during the discussions McDaniels had with the team.
The Raiders have the perfect personnel to run McDaniels’ offense if they can fix the offensive line. It may not have been the popular pick but it’s not necessarily fair to hold the Broncos stint against the coach. That was a long time ago and he’s learned a lot over the years. A big concern is that Patriots assistants have not had success away from New England. The Raiders appear to believe that McDaniels can buck the trend. If Davis made the wrong decision, it’s going to set his franchise back in a major way.
