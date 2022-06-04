Raiders Predicted to Cut Veteran Starter in ‘Surprising’ Move

This time of the offseason is filled with roster additions but at some point, there will be many roster cuts. The Las Vegas Raiders could have some difficult decisions this offseason. New general manager Dave Ziegler has made some bold moves in recent months and won’t be afraid to cut notable players from the previous regime.

One of the most interesting position groups to watch this offseason will be the offensive line. The Raiders didn’t make any flashy additions on the offensive line and it remains to be seen what the starting group will look like outside of Kolton Miller at left tackle. Denzelle Good was supposed to be the starting left guard last season before a torn ACL ended his season in Week 1.

He’s a versatile veteran who can play multiple positions. He’s played well when he’s been able to stay on the field. Despite that, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report is predicting Good to be a surprise cut before the season starts:

Good can hold onto his starting spot or serve in a backup role at three positions (left guard, right guard or right tackle) behind John Simpson, rookie third-rounder Dylan Parham or Alex Leatherwood, but he’s not a roster lock at this stage in his career. If the Raiders cut Good, he can sign with the Indianapolis Colts for a second stint and start at right guard. The AFC South club needs an immediate plug-and-play replacement for Mark Glowinski, who signed with the New York Giants.

Where Will Raiders Have Good Play if He Stays on Roster?

Good hasn’t been on the field for OTAs as he continues to recover from his ACL tear but he has been seen at practices. There hasn’t been an update on his status yet but he should be back on the field soon considering his injury happened early last season. Until he’s back on the field, it remains to be seen where the Raiders will have line up.

He won’t be playing left tackle or center. The other three spots are an option. Good is best suited to play left guard but the team might think he’s a better option at right guard or tackle.

Raiders guard Denzelle Good on pivoting from Tackle: “Guard is kind of what I am naturally now” “You gotta go out, put your head down and go to work … Guard is kind of what I am naturally now. It felt good coming off last year, I feel like I ended the season pretty strong playing left guard and going back to tackle was an adventure. I'll do it if I have… 2020-11-05T05:18:13Z

Alex Leatherwood Back at Right Tackle

Right tackle might not end up even being an option for Good. Last year, the Raiders used a first-round pick on Alex Leatherwood, who was supposed to be the right tackle of the future. He struggled early in the year and the team decided to move him to right guard. Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have no allegiances to Leatherwood but it appears they might look at him as more of a tackle.

According to Tashan Reed of The Atheltic, the former Alabama starter has been seen taking first-team reps at OTAs:

Alex Leatherwood was practicing at right tackle and split first-team reps with Brandon Parker during team drills. During media practice viewing last week, he was also observed working mostly at right tackle. He’s listed as a guard-tackle on the roster, so the Raiders plan for him to work at both spots, but there appears to be an early emphasis on seeing what he’s got to offer at tackle.

