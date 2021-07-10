Raiders’ Derek Carr Has Eye-Opening Response to Aaron Rodgers Rumors

It’s been months since Aaron Rodgers made his discontent with the Green Bay Packers known but he’s still on the roster. The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that has been commonly linked to him but they already have a quarterback in Derek Carr. As of now, the team hasn’t shown much interest in making a deal.

Carr has been making the round in the media lately and he’s finally had a chance to address the Rodgers rumors. He actually revealed that the two quarterbacks actually have a strong relationship.

“From the beginning of my career to still to this day, me and Aaron talk,” Carr said on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “I probably talk to him the most out of all the quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s always been someone that I could always lean on, kind of like a mentor in the game.”

“He’s always been someone that I could always lean on, kind of like a mentor in the game.” Derek Carr on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers 🤝 Full episode: https://t.co/SDl2sqyqKB pic.twitter.com/PtkIMRHcX4 — PFF (@PFF) July 7, 2021

Prior to Carr’s comments, it wasn’t previously known the two had a strong relationship. However, it makes sense. Rodgers and Carr are from California and both played college ball in the state. Also, Rodgers’ top wide receiver Davante Adams went to college with Carr and they remain close friends.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

This Information Make Previous Report Seem Suspect

While it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Rodgers and Carr are close, it is interesting. Previously, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Raiders were one of the teams that Rodgers would want to be traded to. It seems odd that he’d want to get traded to a team that is quarterbacked by one of his close friends. That would be problematic.

That doesn’t mean that Florio’s report is completely inaccurate. Rodgers could have an interest in the Raiders. He’s from Northern California and played college football less than 20 minutes away from where the Raiders used to play when they were still in Oakland. Las Vegas is also an appealing city for a big star like Rodgers. However, it’s hard to imagine he’d throw his friend under the bus in such an obvious way.

Carr Has Been Recruiting Rodgers’ Top Teammate

If Rodgers does end up returning to Green Bay, he could run into some issues with Carr in the near future. The quarterback has been actively recruting the aforementioned Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. The All-Pro is in the last year of his contract and could consider teamming up with his former college quarterback.

That said, Adams’ future in Green Bay could be tied to Rodgers. If he decides to get over his issues and stick out with the Packers for the rest of his career, Adams could sign a long-term deal. Green Bay will consider paying him close to $30 million a year, which would be a record for a wide receiver. While the Raiders would love to have Adams, it’s hard to see them paying that kind of money for a wide receiver.

READ NEXT: Raiders LB Cory Littleton Gets Hit With Dreaded Label

