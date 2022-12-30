Charles Woodson Sends Eye-Opening Message on Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to go through a major organizational shift with the news that Derek Carr is no longer the starting quarterback. Jarrett Stidham will be taking over for the final two games of the season but he’s almost certainly not the long-term option. Opinions have varied on Carr for years but there’s no denying he’s been a great leader and solid quarterback for the Raiders.

There will be much debate in the coming months and years if the team made the right decision. Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson is one of the most respected former Raiders and he played with Carr for two seasons. He was asked to give his opinion on the quarterback change and gave an eye-opening answer.

“To be honest I’m not too surprised,” Woodson wrote in a tweet. “You must always impress the new regime. I don’t think he’s done that.”

Carr leads the league in interceptions this season and is 30th in completion percentage. He may have gotten away with it if Jon Gruden or Rich Bisaccia was the head coach but Josh McDaniels has had a horrific debut season. He’s not going to take the fall for the disappointing year so Carr is going to. Unfortunately for the quarterback, his play hasn’t been good enough to keep that from happening.

Did Raiders Make Correct Decision?

The idea that the Raiders needed a fresh start at quarterback is certainly valid. Carr has looked elite at times but has just two winning seasons in nine years and no playoff wins. While finding good quarterbacks isn’t easy, sometimes a fresh start is needed for both parties. Nobody should fault the Raiders for trying to get better at quarterback. Carr simply didn’t play well enough this season to justify sticking with the status quo.

However, there’s a way the Raiders could’ve gone about this and they chose the wrong way. Carr should’ve had the chance to at least be with the team for the final two games of the season. The fact that he’s going to be sitting at home isn’t a great look. He holds every major Raiders passing record and has been the face of the franchise for nine years. He deserves a proper send-off regardless of what an injury may do to affect his contract situation.

Future Unclear for Raiders

The Raiders will now be entering another pivotal offseason. The hiring of McDaniels has been a bust but the team appears to be sticking with him for at least another season. If he loses this Raiders gig, he’s never going to be a head coach again. That’s why nailing Carr’s replacement at quarterback is extremely important. Tom Brady is the obvious candidate but he might not find the Raiders’ current roster all that appealing. They have great offensive weapons but the defense needs a complete rebuild outside of Maxx Crosby.

There will be plenty of quarterbacks linked to the Raiders in the coming months but drafting a rookie seems like a strong possibility. That would likely give McDaniels more time before owner Mark Davis decides to fire him. Finding a long-term replacement for Carr is important. In a perfect world, the team will sign Brady for a couple of seasons and draft a quarterback with a ton of upside who can be his eventual replacement. That said, if the Raiders don’t find right long-term option, it’s back to the dark ages.