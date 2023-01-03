Derek Carr’s Brother Stirs Controversy With Comments on Raiders

There’s now been some time since the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr but the quarterback has yet to say anything. Luckily, he has brothers who can speak for him while he remains silent. The Carr brothers have frequently become discussion topics due to their outspoken nature whenever Derek Carr is in the news.

David Carr has the biggest platform as a former No. 1 overall draft pick and NFL Network analyst. Naturally, he was not very happy about how the Raiders handled this situation. He took to “NFL GameDay” to speak on behalf of Derek Carr while also taking some subtle shots at the franchise.

“He’s reinvigorated,” David Carr said. “The Raiders are going to seek a trade and they’re going to bring trades, which Derek has a no-trade clause, and he’s going to look for teams that have a stable situation between their head coach and their ownership. Stable.

“He’s also going to be looking for a team that wants a quarterback with a reputation for game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks. I’m excited. Maybe he’s the missing piece for someone. We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited for my brother’s future.”

David Carr is clearly trying to say that he doesn’t believe the Raiders are a very stable organization. Regardless of how one feels about the Carr family, it’s difficult to argue against the notion. The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since 2002.

David Carr Further Vents About Derek’s Time With Raiders

It’s no secret that Derek Carr has been loyal to the Raiders. He’s even said that he would quit before playing for another team. David Carr made it clear that his brother has had a change of heart.

“All he did was go out and be the all-time leading passer in the history of the Raiders,” David Carr said. “So when I look at this, it wasn’t Derek that changed. It was the Raiders that changed. So when I go forward with Derek, that conversation about him being retired or a Raider is no longer an option. He’s playing football again.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams likely wouldn’t be a Raider if it weren’t for Derek Carr. He even said as much last week. David Carr spoke about his brother’s role in the trade.

“That trade was dead,” David Carr said. “The Packers and Raiders weren’t going to trade. Then he got on the phone and made it happen. So he’s bringing people in the entire time. Is he appreciated for that? No.”

David Carr also went through some of the others things Derek Carr has had to deal with in his career.

“He was fully invested,” David Carr said. “Six head coaches, Khalil Mack gets traded, Amari Cooper is shipped off. Jon Gruden gets fired midseason. He’s going through all this turmoil, right? He never called out a coach, never called out the organization, never called out the top brass in the organization, never said anything. All he did was try to bring people in. He tried to bring in his best friend, which he was successful at.”

Derek Carr has done a lot for the Raiders in his career and he’s been handsomely rewarded for it.

David Carr Stirs Debate

Derek Carr has been in the NFL for nine years and has been a starter for every one of them. He should be able to speak for himself and fight his own battles. Nobody can fault David Carr for defending his brother but it’s not a good look when Derek Carr has left the team and is letting others speak for him.

Some people had a major issue with David Carr speaking on Derek Carr’s behalf.

I can’t even believe they allow @DCarr8 to weigh in on his own brother on @NFLGameDay it’s beyond ridiculous.What he fails to mention in 9 seasons not 1 playoff win & the most INT’s in the #NFL this year.There’s more & more. He panics super easy & can’t scramble to save his life. — Mark Pavelich (@MarkPavelich) January 3, 2023

I like Derek Carr – wished the Raiders could have made this work. With that said… every NFL team understands the above will be traveling with him wherever he goes. I know he can’t – or wont but I wish Derek would speak up for himself instead of letting big bro paint this picture — Coach Jordan (@JordanMcCartyQB) January 3, 2023

Others don’t fault David Carr for using his platform to defend his brother.

I don’t mind him taking up for his brother, I would too! You wanna see him do good and as family you protect your own. Good on him — Tre Mosley (@TreMosleyVO) January 3, 2023

David Carr stuck up for his brother. You expected something different? He blocked me a long time ago, as did his brother Darren. Derek never did. They didn't like to see their brother criticized. A little unrealistic? Maybe. It's family though. I get it. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) January 3, 2023

At a certain point, Derek Carr will need to address the situation and it will be interesting to see if he takes the high road or goes after the Raiders.