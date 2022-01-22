Proposed Trade Has Raiders Involved in Blockbuster QB Swap

After an impressive season, it’s logical that Derek Carr has earned the Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting quarterback job going forward. He’ll be entering a contract year this upcoming season so the team should be making a long-term decision on him soon. That could largely depend on who the Raiders hire as general manager and head coach.

Things could get interesting as a couple of star quarterbacks have a chance to be on the trade market. Perhaps the biggest name to keep an eye on is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He was involved in trade rumors last season but ended up staying put. The Seahawks had the worst season since he’s been there so he could be looking for a way out.

NFL insider Mike Silver recently said that Raiders owner Mark Davis has been “into the concept” of trading for Wilson in the past. This offseason could be the perfect time to make it happen. uSTADIUM dropped an interesting trade proposal on Twitter. The Raiders would get Wilson while the Seahawks get Carr, a 2022 first round, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick.

With 1,365 votes, 75.5% voted that the Raiders would say no to this deal.

Would This Be a Fair Trade for Raiders?

Whether or not this is a fair trade will largely depend on how Carr is valued. Pro Football Focus recently valued the quarterback at two first-round picks and a third. If he’s that valuable, the previous proposal is not worth it for the Raiders. Perhaps dropping the 2023 first-round pick from the proposal would make it a more fair trade.

However, Wilson is a very valuable commodity. He’s coming off a down year but he still threw 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He’s also only had one losing season as a starter. If Seattle trades him, they are going to want a massive haul. Carr isn’t quite on the level of Wilson but he’d be a good fit with Pete Carroll. Having a quarterback that is valuable will give the Raiders a big advantage if they decide to enter the trade market for Wilson.

Will Carr Start for the Raiders Next Season?

Barring a blockbuster trade for Wilson, Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers, Carr should absolutely be the starter for the Raiders next season. He led the team to the playoffs for just the second time in 19 years and his clutch play late in games was a big reason for that. He’s certainly one of the 10 to 15 best quarterbacks in the NFL.

In the head coaching search, Carr should be considered a major reason why the Raiders opening is attractive. This year’s draft yields an underwhelming quarterback class so it’s hard to see the team addressing the position with a rookie. Carr’s future will be murky until he signs another contract extension. This offseason will be quite telling. If the Raiders extend, clearly they believe he’s the answer. If they don’t, then rumors of what the team will do at quarterback in the future will be rampant.

