Raiders Fans Drag Derek Carr for Performance With Saints

For years, Las Vegas Raiders fans would argue about whether or not Derek Carr was a franchise quarterback. The team decided to move on and he signed with the New Orleans Saints where he’d have a chance to prove that he was indeed a franchise quarterback.

Things have not gone well for Carr early on. The Saints are on a three-game losing streak and the team is 5-7 on the season despite being in the weakest division in the NFL. Carr hasn’t played particularly well as he’s thrown just 11 touchdowns to six interceptions and is 22nd in the NFL with a 67.6 Pro Football Focus grade.

Things are so bad for the Saints and Carr that fans booed the quarterback every time he came on the field in the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The boo birds are out in NOLA pic.twitter.com/K6LzL1J9E5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Raiders fans were so divided during the Carr era that many are taking a victory lap now that the quarterback is struggling. Some fans called out the fact that he’s not playing well despite having a talented Saints defense behind him.

I spent my Sunday working but seeing that Derek Carr’s team with a better defense has the same record as the Raiders with an interim coach and rookie QB is hilarious. I was told a defense would make him a Super Bowl winner https://t.co/OrlYSUw2QZ — Blicky Rubio (@Raiders2Mainey) December 4, 2023

Other fans pointed out that maybe it was Carr who was holding the Raiders back over the previous nine seasons.

Remember those people saying the Raiders held back Derek Carr Carr is what Carr is no matter the team — JBAYDOG (@basingerj7) December 3, 2023

Another fan believes that rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell is an upgrade over Carr.

Aidan > DC. Yep said it don’t care what anyone thinks about it either 😂🏴‍☠️ #RaiderNation — Graphk Raider (@GraphkRaider) December 3, 2023

What Happens if Derek Carr Can’t Turn Things Around?

Saints fans clearly aren’t going to have patience for Derek Carr. The fan base just had 15 years of Drew Brees, who made 12 Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl during his time in New Orleans. The Saints gave a four-year contract worth $150 million this offseason and they don’t have a realistic out until 2026.

The team tied themselves to Carr and can’t afford to bench a quarterback who is making $37.5 million a year. However, things are already turning toxic between Carr and the fan base. The Saints were supposed to have an easy ride to the playoffs as no team in the NFC South has a record above .500 right now.

Carr needs to turn things around quickly. Head coach Dennis Allen is the likely fall guy if the Saints don’t start winning games but he’s one of Carr’s biggest supporters. If he’s let go, it’s anybody’s guess what might happen with the quarterback. Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler and has proven to be a good quarterback in the past. He just needs to put things together in New Orleans before this situation turns too toxic.

Derek Carr Dealing With Concussion

To make matters worse for Derek Carr, he’s been getting banged up this season. He had to leave the matchup against the Lions early due to a concussion. He’s now in the concussion protocol, which means there’s a good chance he won’t play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL with a 1-11 record so the Saints should be able to win even without Carr in the lineup. However, that could’ve been a good game for him to get right. It’s been a really rough year for Carr between getting dumped by the Raiders and now struggling with the Saints. If New Orleans doesn’t turn things around, it’ll be interesting to see what their offseason looks like.