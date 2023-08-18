Saints QB Derek Carr Sends Strong Message to Raiders

Derek Carr recently made his preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints, which represented the first time he played any NFL game on a team other than the Las Vegas Raiders. It will certainly be a transition for both Carr and the Raiders but both sides have appeared to move on and are happy with their situations.

The Saints went down to Costa Mesa, California, for joint training camp practices with the Los Angeles Chargers where Carr had a chance to discuss how he feels about the Raiders now that he’s several months removed from getting released.

“But I have no hard feelings toward any of my guys,” Carr said in his August 17 media availability, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I want them to succeed because I know when you don’t succeed, it’s tough. It’s hard and it’s hard on your family. It’s hard on everyone, and I don’t want that for my friends.”

Carr doubled down and revealed that he will be rooting for the Raiders despite his focus being on the Saints.

“I really do wish the Raiders the best,” Carr said. “Those are my friends. I hope they win and do great, but I’m in New Orleans now and I’m going to give them everything I have with a new energy that I’m excited to bring.”

Carr is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217) so he’ll be connected to the team for a long time.

Derek Carr Felt Weird Wearing New Orleans Saints Jersey

After seeing a player in one jersey for nine years, it is an adjustment to see them put out on another uniform. That’s exactly how Derek Carr felt when he first put on his Saints jersey. While he didn’t envision things happening this way, he’s accepting the way things are now.

“When you’re in one place for almost a decade, it’s going to look weird wearing something else,” Carr said. “But it felt right just for the season we’re in and the season they’re in.

“I think it’s going to be good for everyone and that’s what it’s about. They have to do what’s best for them and I have to do what’s best for me. I think it will be good for everybody.”

Derek Carr Working on Building Chemistry With WRs

Heading into last season, Derek Carr had three receivers he spent years building a connection with in Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams. This season is a new story. He’s working on building chemistry with Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson. Carr spoke about how he’s going about building chemistry with his new receivers.

“We’re growing into it. He’s still getting back into it. We’ve hit some plays, we’ve missed some plays,” Carr said recently, via The Athletic. “Olave and Shaheed, they practiced all spring, and Mike didn’t. So, there are certain things we’re still working on. We’re getting those reps. … When Mike comes to the sideline, good or bad, we’re talking. ‘Hey, that’s my fault,’ or, ‘Oh, OK, next time I’ll set it higher.’ Or, ‘He was doing that, I was thinking that.’ The communication is getting better, and we have to have that. And then, after practice, anything I miss, we always throw it again, so (we know) what it’s supposed to feel like.”