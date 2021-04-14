Derek Carr Shows off Son Doing ‘Raiders’ Chant [LOOK]

Most NFL players don’t end up getting drafted by the team they grew up rooting for. That was the case for Derek Carr when he joined the Raiders. The Bakersfield, California native had multiple favorite teams growing up because his brother David was in the NFL. However, he still had love for the Raiders.

He’s now passing that love for the team onto his kids. His youngest son Deakon still can’t say a whole lot but he knows how to drop a “Raidersssss” chant already.

He's still going hahaha he loves this team almost as much as me https://t.co/lIMkCSPxu4 pic.twitter.com/upvCc4JqBG — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 12, 2021

Carr has taken a beating from many fans of the team over the years but nobody should question his dedication to the Raiders. His love for the team is so deep that even his kids are taking after him. Perhaps Deakon will follow in his father’s footsteps and don the silver and black one day.

Is Carr in for a Career Year?

While Carr has made it clear that he wants to be a Raider for life, that might not be the case if certain fans have it their way. In his seven years with the team, he’s only been to the playoffs one time. Since Jon Gruden took over, the team hasn’t even had a winning record.

That’s not all on Carr. In fact, he’s gotten better each year he’s played under Gruden. He was excellent in 2020 and even played through injury. He ended the year with 4,103 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. Carr put up those numbers despite not having an elite No. 1 receiver. With Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards getting another year under their belts, it’s easy to see the quarterback putting up even bigger numbers in 2021. The offensive line is a concern but Tom Cable has shown the ability to coach up less skilled players over the last few years.

Carr Could Get Contract Extension

If Carr keeps improving his play, he’s in for a really big payday soon. He’ll be a free agent after the 2022 season but it’s hard to imagine the Raiders actually let him test the market. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team could start negotiating a new contract soon.

“Talks are going to happen, I can just tell you that,” Bonsignore said on the In The Huddle radio show last month. “There is going to be talks about an extension for Derek Carr and probably rightfully so. If you can lock him up in a way that doesn’t break the bank, and I don’t think that anyone on his side expects to break the bank or anything like that. It’s going to be a contract that can help the Raiders in the short term, but also put some guaranteed money in Derek’s pocket.”

There’s no reason for the Raiders to rush things. Carr is locked in for two more years and he’s made it clear he never wants to leave the team. Even if he hits free agency, Las Vegas will have the upper hand.

