NFL Coach Names Raiders QB as Replacement for Retiring Hall of Famer

Week 17 in the NFL may have just become much more significant for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suggested on Thursday that Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns could be his last game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The news doesn’t come as a surprise but this is the first time that his retirement seems imminent.

The Steelers have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL and Roethlisberger helped lead them to two Super Bowl victories. With no clear plans for the future at quarterback for the team, they’ll have some options this offseason. The Steelers have a roster that’s ready to win now so they may not want to rely on a rookie. There will be a number of veteran quarterbacks possibly available in the offseason that Pittsburgh will likely be interested in.

One name to keep an eye on is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s played well this season but the Raiders could be looking for a new head coach and general manager this offseason. If they don’t want Carr, then the team will search for a trade partner. One NFL coach believes the Steelers make a lot of sense for the veteran quarterback.

“That would be a great fit for Pittsburgh,” an offensive coach said of Carr, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. “They are almost winning the division with what they have now, and they are missing out at the quarterback position because they are so limited based on not being able to make the tougher throws.”

Ben Roethlisberger won’t speak in definites, but he says “all signs” are pointing that “this could be it” his last game — at least regular season — at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/9jlhR99Kty — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 30, 2021

Would Raiders Trade Carr to the AFC?

It remains to be seen how willing the Raiders would even be willing to trade Carr. The quarterback position was a mess for over a decade before he came along. If they do decide to trade him, it’s hard to imagine they’ll send him to the AFC. The Raiders and Steelers rivalry isn’t as intense as it once was but the two franchises certainly don’t love each other. Fans still debate the “Immaculate Reception” to this day.

Barring a big offer from Pittsburgh, the Raiders would be wise to focus on the NFC if they do plan to trade Carr. The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints have major needs at quarterback while the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could also have openings. The Steelers would be better off looking elsewhere for their next starting quarterback.

How Much Is Carr Worth in a Trade?

Speculation on how much Carr could get the Raiders in a trade varies widely from person to person. Pro Football Focus believes that he’s worth two first-round picks and a third while ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes he’s only worth a second-round pick. His value is likely somewhere in between.

If the Raiders can’t at least get a first-round pick for Carr, it makes no sense to trade him. He’s more valuable to them than an extra second-round pick. At worst, Las Vegas should take no less than a first and a third for Carr. That may even be lower than what they’re willing to trade him for.

