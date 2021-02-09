Conflicting Reports Emerging on Raiders’ Quarterback Situation

With the 2020 NFL season over, quarterback rumors should be heating up. There could be an unprecedented amount of movement this offseason and the Las Vegas Raiders could be among the teams involved. While there’s a lot of chatter surrounding quarterback Derek Carr, it’s difficult to know what the team might do with him this offseason.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders were “more open” to trading Carr this offseason than they were last. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer dropped a report on Monday that painted a different picture. In fact, he thinks it’s more likely that Marcus Mariota gets traded:

Right there, you have a couple players who might bring back value in a trade, without the Raiders having to worry about any sort of cap implications. So where are the Raiders right now? While there were rumors floating around that the asking price for Carr was two first-round picks last week, I was told pretty emphatically that Carr isn’t available. But the Raiders will listen on Mariota and he could be the sort project that could intrigue a team looking for a quarterbacking bargain (the Patriots?).

An emphatic no on trading Carr is certainly a different statement than being “more open.”

What’s Going on With Carr?

As of right now, it doesn’t appear that anybody truly knows what the Raiders are planning to do with Carr. He’s coming off a strong season but there could be a bigger name available. While head coach Jon Gruden is far from predictable, he’s probably not actively shopping Carr.

That said, it would be wise for the Raiders to at least listen to what other teams have to say. Carr’s value could be a lot higher after he put together a good season. There’s nothing wrong with Las Vegas at least getting an idea of how much he’s worth. In the end, Carr will more than likely be the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2021. He’s a very good player and the team doesn’t have to pay him too much money. He deserves a shot to lead the time while they field a solid defense.

It’s Hard to See Mariota Coming Back on Current Contract

It doesn’t seem like Carr will go anywhere but the Raiders need to figure out what they plan to do with Marcus Mariota. He’s set to make $10.1 million if he sticks around next season. Now that the Raiders know for sure that he’s not an upgrade over Carr, there’s no way they can pay him that much.

The fact that the Raiders have Mariota on the roster could actually benefit them. They can cut him without taking a financial hit but he could have some value on the trade market. As Breer pointed out earlier, a team desperate for a quarterback like the New England Patriots could take a look at him. The Raiders shouldn’t expect to get more than a fourth or fifth-round pick for Mariota. Regardless, getting something is always better than getting nothing. Las Vegas could also cut Mariota and try to re-sign him to a smaller contract. That move doesn’t seem likely, especially with so many teams desperate for quarterback help.

