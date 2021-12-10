Raiders QB Listed as a Top Trade Option This Offseason, per Analyst

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise could be in for a major transitional period this offseason. With Jon Gruden gone, owner Mark Davis could look to have a completely fresh start for the team. That would mean a new general manager and head coach getting hired. Depending on who Davis brought on, Derek Carr’s future with the team could go either way.

He’s a good quarterback but has spent eight yards with the team and only led them to one winning season. Obviously, it’s not entirely his fault that the Raiders haven’t been winning but a fresh start is sometimes necessary. Former Raiders beat writer Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News believes that Carr, along with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, are two of the best trade options available to quarterback-needy teams this offseason:

Both could be on the move this offseason. Garoppolo’s fate was sealed the moment the 49ers drafted Trey Lance, who was drafted at No. 3 overall to replace him. Carr’s status is more of a “maybe,” but the likelihood of him getting a fresh start somewhere else has increased with the departure of Jon Gruden as head coach and the unknown of who will assume that role in 2022. Whoever it is will have his own ideas about the most important position in the NFL, and it may or may not include Carr.

Would Carr Actually Leave the Raiders?

Derek Carr: 60 completions of 20+ yards 9 more than anyone else 🚀 (📸 @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/23mxEYTeQP — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 9, 2021

If the Raiders do actually want to trade Carr, there could be some issues. He’s said multiple times in the past that he has no intention of playing elsewhere in his career – the implication being that he would retire before getting traded to a new team. However, McDonald believes that the Jon Gruden resignation could change things:

Frankly, both players need fresh starts. Carr said he wants to retire a Raider but that was before Gruden resigned. Despite the yearly offseason chatter about Gruden having a wandering eye for a new quarterback, he was Carr’s biggest supporter in the building and now he’s gone. Garoppolo would probably have to win a Super Bowl to stick around another year, which isn’t likely.

It’s impossible to know what’s going through Carr’s head right now but his eight years with the Raiders have been trying and 2021 has been the toughest yet. Perhaps all the turmoil surrounding the franchise this season will lead to him being more receptive to the idea of playing elsewhere.

What Could Raiders Get for Carr in Trade?

Last offseason, there was plenty of talk about Carr being a popular name on the trade market. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal even suggested that the quarterback could get the Raiders multiple first-round picks in return. That is likely a little too wishful but at least one first-round pick is feasible.

A team like Washington could be willing to play ball with the Raiders if Carr is available. They have a good team but are a quarterback away from being real contenders. With Carr’s former coach Jack Del Rio on staff, they’d make a ton of sense for him in a trade. A first-round pick would be a fair price to pay. However, this will all depend on what the Raiders are planning to do going forward. If they want a complete rebuild, Carr will likely be on the move. If they think that they are a good coaching hire and a few roster tweaks away from a playoff berth, then Carr should stay put going forward.

