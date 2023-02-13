Derek Carr Ripped for Turning Down Raiders Trade

Despite weeks of speculation, the Las Vegas Raiders won’t be able to trade Derek Carr. There was momentum building around a possible deal with the New Orleans Saints but that’s not going to happen. The quarterback has informed the team that he won’t be waving his no-trade clause for any offers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team is expected to release him.

Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

This news doesn’t come as a surprise. The Raiders have to make a final decision on Carr before February 15 when $40.4 million of his contract becomes guaranteed. With his no-trade clause, he had all of the leverage in this situation. Allowing a trade would’ve been doing the Raiders a big favor. Carr spent nine years with the team and was benched last season with two games left.

Even though the news of him not allowing a trade isn’t a surprise, some fans are not thrilled and suggested this will hurt his legacy with the franchise going forward.

Derek Carr’s legacy as a Raider is ruined. Just because he wanted to be petty — Reigns Design (@ReignsDsn) February 12, 2023

Derek Carr officially isn't a Raider I woulda had hella respect for him if he waived his clause but now he'll never be seen as a Raider like Woodson is — vegas (@vegastiming) February 12, 2023

My respect for Derek Carr has gone down after this move. I get that he was hurt by being benched but going out like this..if you’re a Raider fan celebrating this, 😑 — ALJGoooalmez (@CmonCity10) February 12, 2023

I wanted draft picks for him but at the end of the day Derek Carr won’t be the Raiders QB week 1 this season, im happy. I would say I wish him the best.. but him, his brothers, and his Stan’s have made it tough, I just don’t care about him. ✌️ — RICH (@RRICH1990) February 12, 2023

Some Raiders fans were happy to see Carr stick it to the team after they unceremoniously benched him. Raiders beat writer Levi Damien explained why that’s an odd sentiment considering the team previously made him the high-paid player in NFL history back in 2017.

Poor thing. They treated him so horribly. Drafting him. Making him an instant starter. Making him the league's highest paid player ever. Keeping him for nine years despite no playoff wins. We should all light a candle and take to the streets. https://t.co/egzrM3Q30e — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) February 12, 2023

Carr Had No Reason to Help Raiders

At the end of the day, Carr had no reason to help the Raiders. Even if things ended on better terms, it still made more sense for him to test free agency. The Saints were a logical landing spot due to his connection to head coach Dennis Allen and the fact that they had a top-five defense last season, but they are also $60 million over the salary cap, per Over the Cap.

Carr is hoping that this next stop will be his last one. He should do his due diligence before committing to a team. The Saints are still possible but he’ll want to see what’s out there. The only reason he would accept a trade is so that he could secure the $40.1 million in guaranteed the Raiders were going to give him. New Orleans wanted to restructure his contract, which he didn’t want to do, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Saints and #Raiders had the framework of a trade in place for Derek Carr, but his contract — which would fully guarantee him $40.4 million as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday — was an issue. Carr’s no-trade clause gave him power to veto any deal and effectively force his release. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

What’s Next for Carr?

The Raiders have yet to officially release Carr. Once the quarterback is cut, he’ll be able to test free agency immediately. He’s already met with the Saints so now he’ll take a look at some other teams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are a couple of other NFC South teams that could want to take a look at him. Similar to the Saints, the Buccaneers also have an ugly salary cap situation. The Panthers are intriguing but have a new coaching staff and a young roster.

If Carr turns to the AFC, the New York Jets could make a run at him. They’ve got the pieces in place to be a dangerous playoff team. They just need a quarterback. Carr has struggled in cold weather so that might not be his best destination. The Miami Dolphins would be interesting if they decide Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the right guy going forward. He’d be a strong fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense and would have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to throw to.