Raiders’ Derek Carr Brutally Trolls Chiefs Fan: ‘You Can Sit in the Back’

While the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to compete in the AFC West over the last few years, they proved last season that they weren’t going to be pushed around anymore. The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the team for a while now but Las Vegas ended up being the only team in the NFL to beat them when Patrick Mahomes started in the regular season. Due to that win in Arrowhead, the rivalry between the two teams is as heated as ever.

One of the biggest knocks on Derek Carr over his career is that he couldn’t win in Kansas City. Prior to last season, he was 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium. Now that he finally got a win under his belt, he’s feeling a bit more comfortable throwing some shade. The quarterback was recently asked to be a guest speaker at ChurchLV in Las Vegas. Even at church, he took the opportunity to troll a Chiefs fan.

Carr is obviously messing around but any Chiefs hate is a welcome site for Raiders fans.

Can Raiders Compete With Chiefs Again in 2021?

It’s been a very strange offseason for the Raiders. They dismantled the offensive line and signed a litany of defensive linemen. They haven’t made any notable moves to address the offensive line and still have major question marks in the secondary.

On the flip, side the Chiefs also dismantled their offensive line. They moved on from both tackles in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. The team did sign Austin Blythe at center and Kyle Long, who will presumably play at guard but can also play at tackle. While their offensive line isn’t a disaster, it does have some major question marks, especially after seeing what happened in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the biggest move in free agency for the Raiders was signing Yannick Ngakoue. He’s a very good and consistent pass rusher. If the Chiefs can’t solidify their guard spots, Ngakoue will be spending a lot of time chasing Mahomes around. Now, the Chiefs are clearly still the better team. The Raiders have been to the playoffs once since 2002 while Kansas City has been to back-to-back Super Bowls. Las Vegas has a lot of work to do before they prove that they can consistently compete with the Chiefs in the AFC.

Carr Putting in Work This Offseason

The NFL season is still a long time away but Carr has already been putting in work with his teammates. Similar to last offseason, the quarterback has been meeting up with his wide receivers and others to get some work in. John Brown and Henry Ruggs have been among the players he’s been working with.

This offense will be lethal pic.twitter.com/P0B1pPMNVO — Hoku (@hokucurnan) April 8, 2021

It’s a really good sign that Ruggs and Brown are working with Carr. The Raiders lost their most productive wide receiver from last season in Nelson Agholor. Ruggs and Brown will be very important players for the offense in 2021.

