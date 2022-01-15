Derek Carr’s Wife Shares Playoffs Tribute to Raiders QB on Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals during the first playoff game of the NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 15, and few people are more excited than quarterback Derek Carr’s wife, Heather Carr.

Mrs. Carr, who’s been married to Carr for nine years, shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband and the entire team on Instagram after the Raiders clinched their spot in the postseason. Posting a photo with their numerous family members on the field, Heather Carr wrote about the journey leading up to Saturday’s game.

“We’ve waited 8 years to get to the playoffs,” Heather Carr captioned the group pictures. “Through all the ups and downs we held on and trusted that the Lord’s plan was better than ours. It was hard but it made it that much sweeter to see the words ‘playoff bound’ 🤍🖤😭☠️ Here we come Cincinnati! Go Raiders!”

For those wondering about her “8 years” comment, that’s a direct note on Carr finally being able to participate in the playoffs after getting selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

While the Raiders made it to the playoffs in 2016, Carr was unable to play due to a leg injury suffered during a game on Christmas Eve, per KSN News. Under quarterback Connor Cook, Las Vegas lost 27-14 against the Houston Texans.

The QB’s Daughter Will Be Rocking a Personalized ‘Carr’ Jacket for the Game

The Carr’s have four children together, Dallas, Deker, Deken, and daughter, Brooklyn, the latter of whom has a special personalized game day outfit. While Mrs. Carr and all four children are expected to be present at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, it will be particularly easy to spot Brooklyn, who has a “Carr” jean jacket bedazzled with gems.

While it seems like it would be difficult to wrangle four young children to watch a football game, Heather Carr, who first met her husband while they were both students at Fresno State, makes it look easy.

Heather Carr and the kids don’t just attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, the family travels for away games, too. This past season, Heather Carr took the couple’s children to watch their NFL star father play against the Cowboys in Dallas and the Giants at the Meadowlands.

The Raiders Haven’t Won a Playoff Game Since 2002

It’s been 19 years since the Raiders have been able to celebrate a postseason win. And while that seems like a long time, for Cincinnati, the last time they won a playoff game was 31 years ago in 1998.

Both the teams finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-7 record, and both will be looking to make history with a win on Saturday.

On the eve of the big game, Carr shared a hyped promo video on his Instagram page with the caption, “Thankful to God to be here. Now let’s go have some fun!”

