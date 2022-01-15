Raiders vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) head to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to face Joe Burrow and the resurgent Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, January 15 in the AFC Wild Card game.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Bengals online:

Raiders vs Bengals Preview

The Wild Card round kicks off with a bang when two of the AFC’S most exciting underdogs face off. The Bengals haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season, while Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be appearing in his first career postseason game. The Raiders made the playoffs in 2016, but Carr was sidelined with a broken leg and couldn’t play. Now, he’s excited to finally get the opportunity five seasons later, and he’ll be facing a tough Bengals defense.

“They’re super talented, well coached,” Carr said about Cincinnati, via SI. “I felt that we didn’t put our best foot forward. But at the same time, I don’t want to take anything away from them because they beat us. And they did a good job of stopping us and getting the ball from us and all those things.”

Burrow and company already beat the Raiders once this season, 32-13 in Las Vegas, and Carr says ball security will be crucial this time around.

“You want to take care of the football while still staying aggressive and all those good things,” Carr added. “They beat us last time and we know what kind of team they are because we played them and they’re super good, super talented, really well coached, like I said, and it’ll be exciting challenge for us.”

The Raiders averaged 22.0 points per game on offense during the regular season, while allowing 25.8 points per contest on defense. The Bengals were tied for 7th in the league in scoring (27.1 points a game) and they’re surrendering 22.1 points a game defensively.

One key matchup to watch will be the Raiders’ ground game (95.1 yards per game, 28th in the league) going up against the Bengals staunch run defense, which finished 5th in the NFL with 102.5 rushing yards allowed per contest. The Raiders will also have to contain Burrow, who is 6th in the league in passing yards with 4,611, and rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who has 1,455 yards and 13 TDs.

It will be the first playoff game for Burrow, too, but he says he’s been waiting for a moment like this his entire life.

“I’ve always prided myself on making plays when a game is down on it and trying to keep my team in it if we’re down, and going out and winning the game if we need to go and seal the deal,” Burrow said.

“I’m thinking about going out and getting the win, whatever it takes,” Burrow told the Dayton Daily News. “If I throw for zero yards and we get the win, I’m very, very happy. So whatever it takes this (Saturday), we’re gonna get the job done.”