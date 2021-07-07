Derek Carr Reveals All-Pro Recruiting Plans: ‘I’ll Buy Him a Car’

Luckily for Derek Carr, players can tamper as much as they want in the NFL. Otherwise, he’d be paying the league a lot of money right now. He’s been openly recruiting Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders as of late and he’s not slowing down.

He recently said he going to put a “full-court press” on his former teammate at Fresno State. Adams is currently under contract with the Green Bay Packers but he will be a free agent next offseason. With there being a lot of drama in Green Bay right now surrounding Aaron Rodgers, there could be an opening for the Raiders to sign one of the best wide receivers in the game. Carr took his recruiting pitch a step further and said that he’ll even buy Adams a car if that’s what it took.

“Davante, he’s one of my best friends,” Carr said on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast. “I’m gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I’ll buy him a car, whatever I’ve got to do I’ll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I’m allowed to say those things. Our organization isn’t, but I’m going to say it. He’s my best friend, I think he’s one of the best – he’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

Davante Adams & Derek Carr to reunite in LV? Full interview: https://t.co/SDl2sqyqKB pic.twitter.com/KLlBewRsJY — PFF (@PFF) July 7, 2021

Carr Says Adams Is Focused on ‘Being a Packer’

Obviously, the Raiders would love to have Adams on the squad. There isn’t a team in the NFL that wouldn’t welcome the All-Pro wide receiver. However, it’s not a given that he’ll leave the Packers. Carr knows that Adams hasn’t given up on Green Bay yet but that won’t stop him from recruiting.

“He’s focused on being a Packer, and I know that because I see how he works,” Carr said. “I know how he works, and I know how much it means to him. He’s focused on that, and I’m focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully, he’s in it so I can beat his butt too. That’s the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side.”

If the Packers can’t work things out with Rodgers, they won’t be sniffing a Super Bowl this year.

While Adams did admit that it would be a “dream” to play with Carr one day, there’s still a good chance he signs a long-term deal with the Packers. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Green Bay plans to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL regardless of what happens with Rodgers. Even if Adams is starting to sour on his situation there, it will be hard to turn down a contract that could exceed the $27 million a year that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is making right now.

It’s unlikely the Raiders will be willing to pay Adams close to $30 million a season despite how good he is. The team’s offense would hit another level if signed but there’s only so much money to go around. Perhaps Carr could take a discount on his next contract to make the money work for Adams. That’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

