Raiders Spoke With Eagles About Trading for 6-Time Pro Bowler: Report

Despite being in the middle of a playoff push, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to stay put at the trade deadline. The team didn’t have any glaring needs outside of the offensive line but could’ve solidified the defensive line even further. The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of a disappointing season. Fletcher Cox has been one of their best players for a decade but he turns 31 in December and is too old to stick around for a rebuild.

His name was mentioned during the trade deadline and the Raiders were pegged as a fit. Though a deal never came to fruition, that doesn’t mean general manager Mike Mayock didn’t try. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Las Vegas did reach out to the Eagles about Cox but Von Miller’s trade from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams ultimately killed the chance of a deal being struck.

“Fletcher Cox was receiving interest around the league, there were teams calling about Fletcher Cox,” Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic, via NBC Sports. “And I think the team that really had an interest in him was the Las Vegas Raiders. I think what happened is, when Von Miller got traded on Monday for a [second-round pick] and a [third-round pick], I think that emboldened the Eagles to ask for even more. ‘Hey, if Von Miller’s worth a two and a three, even though the Broncos paid the majority of his salary, well Fletcher Cox has got to be worth something similar.’ Right? And I think the Von Miller deal perhaps impacted any potential Fletcher Cox deal, to the point where it didn’t get done.”

Cox Would’ve Given Raiders Elite Defensive Line

The defensive line for the Raiders has been one of the best in the NFL this season. Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby have combined for 74 quarterbacks pressures this season, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

The top 5 players in terms of QB pressures this season: 1) #Raiders Yannick Ngakoue

2) #Raiders Maxx Crosby

3) #Bengals Tey Hendrickson

4) #Titans Harold Landry

5) #Broncos Von Millerpic.twitter.com/COR9xi49Rw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2021

The Raiders are set at defensive end but adding a force like Cox in the middle would’ve made the line as a whole close to unblockable. Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon and Solomon Thomas have been very good for the team but aren’t at the level that Cox is. He would’ve provided a serious pass-rushing boost. Alas, he remains in Philadelphia. The Raiders shouldn’t be too upset as they continue to get good productions all over the defensive line.

Mayock Continues to Be Trade Averse

When Jon Gruden was still with the Raiders, it was no secret that he had the final say on all personnel decisions. Outside of the Antonio Brown trade in the 2019 offseason, the team hasn’t made big splashes on the trade market. Now that Gruden is gone, Mayock is the one calling the shots and he continued the trend of not making big trades.

Typically, big-name players get traded for draft picks, but Mayock doesn’t like losing draft picks. He was a draft expert on NFL Network before taking the Raiders’ general manager job and still sees that as the best way to build a team. However, a big trade can certainly help a team. Mayock should be more flexible in the future should he continue to be the team’s general manager going forward

