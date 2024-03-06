Raiders Among Favorites to Sign Wild Journeyman QB

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of options at quarterback this offseason but few seem to be talking about the possibility of Aidan O’Connell earning the starting job next season. The team would like to upgrade the position but O’Connell went 3-1 and threw for eight touchdowns with zero interceptions in his final four starts.

If Las Vegas can’t land a quarterback they really like in free agency or the draft, bringing in a veteran journeyman to compete with O’Connell could make sense. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew could make a lot of sense and according to Indian Bets, the Raiders have the second-best odds (+500) of any team in the NFL. The only team with better odds is the Colts.

“After the Colts, the team with the best odds to land Minshew is none other than the Raiders,” Marcus Mosher wrote in a March 5 column. “After whiffing on Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency last offseason, the Raiders are right back in the quarterback market. And with Las Vegas drafting at No. 13, it’s unlikely it will land one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft. Minshew could be a stop-gap option for the Raiders ahead of the NFL Draft.”

The Colts have former first-round pick Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback going forward but his injury issues last season make it important for them to make sure they have a good backup. However, Minshew could look at the Raiders as a team where he has a clearer path to becoming the starter.

Gardner Minshew Makes Sense With Las Vegas Raiders

Garnder Minshew likely isn’t a quarterback any team is going to come in to be the unquestioned starter. He’s proven to be a very good backup and led the Colts to a 7-6 record with Anthony Richardson out.

With all the quarterback injuries that happened last season, finding a backup like Minshew is going to be a high priority for many teams. However, it should appeal to him more to go to a team that doesn’t have a definitive starter.

Barring what happens in the coming months, the Raiders would have a good chance to start some games. Minshew would also be a great cultural fit. He’s had a reputation for being a bit of a wild man throughout his career and it’s easy to see him being a big fan favorite in Las Vegas. Head coach Antonio Pierce is a bit of a wild man himself so he would gel nicely with the quarterback.

Every time Gardner Minshew makes a play, an angel gets their mustache. (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/Hqa3SR7ZS6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 29, 2019

How Much Is Gardner Minshew Going to Make?

Another appealing thing about a possible Gardner Minshew signing is that he’s going to be much cheaper than many other quarterback options. Spotrac projects him to make only $5.3 million next season. That’s a reasonable price for a backup and a steal for a starter.

The Raiders may be apprehensive to spend a lot of money on a veteran quarterback after last season’s Jimmy Garoppolo disaster. While Minshew isn’t going to wow with his arm talent, he takes care of the ball and his teammates love him. As far as cheap stopgap options go, the Raiders could do much worse.