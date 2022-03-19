Raiders Strike Deal With Former Rams, Cowboys QB

Over the last two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have had consistency with their quarterback situation. Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman and Marcus Mariota have stood at as the three quarterbacks on the roster. However, the team made a change at head coach this offseason and Josh McDaniels wants to bring in a quarterback with a little more understanding of his offense.

The Raiders have made a decision on who will back up Carr this season as Steinberg Sports announced that Garrett Gilbert has agreed to a contract with the team.

Congratulations to Garrett Gilbert on agreeing to terms with the @Raiders! We’re excited to watch you get after it in Vegas GG! #Raiders #LasVegasRaiders pic.twitter.com/jEufgFmh2r — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) March 19, 2022

Gilbert was part of the same 2014 NFL Draft that the Raiders selected Carr in. He was a sixth-round pick of the Rams at the time. He’s bounced around the NFL quite a bit and had a brief stint with the Raiders in 2015 and 2016 where he played with Carr. This is a smart signing as Gilbert knows Carr and also spent time under McDaniels in New England in 2014, 2015 and 2021. He’ll be an asset for the coach as he teaches the rest of the team his offense.

Gilbert never played a game under McDaniels or when he was with the Raiders. He’s only played in games for the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. He has one touchdown pass and one interception in his career.

Raiders Will Likely Add Another Quarterback

Gilbert has been in the league a long time and is a savvy veteran. However, his lack of experience actually playing on Sundays is concerning. The need for a capable backup quarterback has never been bigger in the NFL. If something were to happen to Carr, the team needs somebody who can win some games.

Fortunately, Carr rarely gets hurt so it’s not too much of a concern. Regardless, the Raiders would be wise to sign a quarterback who has played in more games. Players like Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton are still available in free agency. If they can’t land jobs where getting some starts is more feasible, the Raiders would be an appealing landing spot. Las Vegas is a destination city and the team could be building a contender.

Where Will Marcus Mariota End Up?

Marcus Mariota has been touted as a possible target for many teams over the past year. The former No. 2 overall pick spent the last two seasons mostly on the Raiders bench but has a lot of talent. However, possible landing spots like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders have filled their quarterback needs for now. The Indianapolis Colts could make sense for him if they don’t trade for Baker Mayfield.

The Seattle Seahawks still hope to add a starting quarterback after trading Russell Wilson. Though Mariota remains unsigned, there’s still a good chance he lands in a spot with a better chance to start. If he can’t find the right spot, perhaps he’ll want to come back to Las Vegas. He’s got a strong relationship with Carr and McDaniels could certainly use his athleticism in creative ways.

