Raiders Sign Former Dolphins, Colts WR After Recent Signee Got Hurt

The Las Vegas Raiders made a notable signing earlier in the week when they brought wide receiver Jeff Badet to the practice squad. It was notable due to the fact that Badet runs a 4.27 40-yard-dash. However, he only lasted a couple of practices before getting hurt. The team announced on Thursday that he’s headed to the Practice Squad/Injured List for an uncertain amount of time.

With Badet no longer available, the Raiders quickly signed a new wide receiver in Gary Jennings. He doesn’t have the same game-breaking speed but is still fast as he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash when he was heading into the NFL. Jennings came into the league as a fourth-round draft of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Despite his draft status, he didn’t play a game for the team before getting cut.

He made his way to the Miami Dolphins and played in one game without recording a catch. He’s bounced around the NFL and spent time with Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. With the recent signing of DeSean Jackson, the Raiders are pretty solid with their wide receiver corps so it’ll be difficult for Jennings to get on the field.

Raiders Didn’t End up Going After Odell Beckham Jr.

When it was first revealed that Odell Beckham Jr. was going to be released by the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders appeared to be a logical choice for a possible landing spot. The team had a major need for a No. 1 wide receiver and Beckham is still a supreme talent despite some down years.

In the end, he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders never showed serious interest in the three-time Pro Bowler. That was likely mostly due to the availability of Jackson. More than anything, the team needed a deep threat and Jackson is still more of a vertical threat than Beckham. Also, signing Beckham could’ve come with its own set of issues. Jackson should fit in much better with what the Raiders want to do on offense.

Do Raiders Have Enough Firepower?

Halfway through the season, the Raiders’ passing offense has been one of the best in the league. However, the wide receiver corps is still a bit of a question mark. Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones have only combined for 25 receptions this season. Neither of them is a No. 1 wide receiver. At this point in his career, Jackson likely isn’t either.

The lack of firepower on the outside is a bit of a concern for the Raiders but that doesn’t mean there isn’t enough firepower on the offense as a whole. The team still has Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake, who are all big-play threats. The Raiders’ offense hit a rough spot against the New Giants in Week 9 but should be able to bounce back. Jackson’s addition will help things get back on track but the team needs to be better about utilizing all the weapons they have consistently.

