Raiders Attempted to Acquire Former Washington Starting Lineman: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders headed into 2021 with a revamped offensive line. Gone are many of the aging veterans as the team has begun to heavily embrace youth. With offseason programs beginning to take place, the team’s group of starters are apparent. Kolton Miller at left tackle, Richie Incognito at left guard, Andre James at center, Denzelle Good at right guard and Alex Leatherwood at right tackle.

While the group of starters could be solid, the Raiders still need some depth at tackle. The team knows that and appears to be in the market for another left tackle. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Las Vegas tried to claim recently released Washington Football Team left tackle Geron Christian. However, he ended up going to the Houston Texans as they had priority on the waiver wire.

Had the Texans not claimed former Washington FT LT Geron Christian, he would have become a Raider. Both Las Vegas and Miami both put in a waiver claim on the 2018 3rd rounder who has value as a possible swing tackle. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 24, 2021

As Yates noted, Christian was a former third-round pick who could’ve been a nice depth addition. He started all six games he played last season so he does have experience in that regard. If the Raiders are determined to add more tackle depth, there are still options in free agency.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Free Agent Tackles Raiders Should Look At

Out of all the available offensive linemen, Russell Okung is certainly the best tackle. The two-time Pro Bowler still being a free agent is a bit perplexing. When healthy, he’s one of the better left tackles in the NFL. Teams are likely avoiding him due to his injury history. He only suited up for 13 games over the last two seasons combined. The Raiders won’t take a look at him as he’s a starter, not a swing tackle, and likely too expensive.

Morgan Moses is a guy who could make sense. He started 96 straight games for Washington at right tackle. If the Raiders are concerned that Leatherwood won’t be ready in time for the 2021 season, the team could certainly do worse than bringing on Moses for a season. Now, if they specifically want a left tackle, they could take a look at Jason Peters. The future Hall of Fame left tackle is 39-years-old but still wants to play. He’s an excellent leader and could be a cheap veteran to help lead the young guys.

Focusing on Youth Could Pay off for Raiders

Over the last couple of seasons, the Raiders have dealt with significant injuries on the offensive line. Last year, Incognito and Trent Brown missed most of the season. In 2019, Rodney Hudson, Brown, Incognito and Gabe Jackson missed time. The previous injury issues had to play a role in why the Raiders are embracing youth on the offensive line.

The previous offensive line was injury-prone and expensive. However, they were very talented when healthy. There’s no doubt the group the Raiders have right now is less talented. That said, if most of them can stay all the field for a full 17-game season, the team is already better off.

READ NEXT: Raiders Legend Tim Brown Delivers Strong Statement on WR Bryan Edwards

