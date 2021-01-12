Raiders Announce the Hiring of Successful Defensive Coordinator

After interviewing a number of top defensive coordinator candidates, the Las Vegas Raiders have come to a decision. The team announced the hiring of former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Bradley was previously rumored to be the favorite for the job but the Raiders continued to interview a number of other candidates. Instead of going with an unknown quantity, Jon Gruden decided to stick with what he knows. Bradley served as Gruden’s linebackers coach in Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008. After his time with the Buccanneers, the coach was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks where he helped build the “Legion of Boom,” which became one of the best defenses of the 2010s.

His success in Seattle led to him getting a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He lasted a little less than four seasons there before getting fired. He had a 14-48 record with the team.

After getting fired, Bradley was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Chargers. Los Angeles only allowed 17 points a game during his first season with the team, which was the best in the NFL. The Chargers dropped to 11th in 2018 and dropped even further in 2019 to 13th. 2020 was Bradley’s worst year as his defense ranked 22nd in the NFL in scoring defense. That said, the Chargers’ defense was devastated by injuries this season so the Raiders clearly didn’t put too much stock into it.

Was This the Right Hire for the Raiders?

There’s no denying that Bradley is a solid defensive coordinator. He’s helped put together some of the best defenses in the NFL. However, a big concern should be that he’s always had elite talent to work with. Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby aren’t on the same level as Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Now, Bradley does deserve a lot of credit for developing talent. Ingram didn’t make a Pro Bowl until he was coached by Bradley and there are numerous other players who the coach has developed into elite playmakers. He’s a very different coach than Paul Guenther and that’s probably a good thing. He’s got his work cut out for him but if he can fix this Raiders defense, he’ll probably get another shot at a head coaching gig.

Will Bradley Bring Notable Coaches to His Staff?

In addition to Bradley, the Raiders were reportedly interested in Raheem Morris, Joe Barry and Kris Richard. According to Vincent Bonsignore, there’s a chance the team tries to add one or two of those guys to their staff.

FYI on @Raiders: Don't be surprised if they end up putting together a defensive staff that also includes candidates they interviewed for the DC job. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 8, 2021

Richard makes a lot of sense as the defensive backs coach for the team. He coached under Bradley in Seattle and also coached under Rod Marinelli in Dallas. Richard has a very good track record of coaching defensive backs. Morris would also be a very good hire but there’s a good shot he gets a head coaching or defensive coordinator job after an impressive stint as the Atlanta Falcons’ interim head coach. Barry is currently enjoying a lot of success as the linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He might not want to give that up for the same job in Las Vegas.

