Raiders Strike Deal With Award-Winning TE to Replace Austin Hooper: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have their tight end of the future with 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer. However, the team didn’t receive great tight end play last season outside of Mayer.

The Raiders are adding a potential impact player to the tight end room. According to a March 13 X post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is signing former Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant to a one-year, $3.25 million contract that can reach $4 million with incentives.

Former Browns TE Harrison Bryant reached agreement with the Raiders on a 1-year, $3.25 million deal with a max value of $4 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/VMH4kiPJOv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Bryant spent the last four years with the Browns after getting drafted in the fourth round by the team in 2020. Prior to that, he played his college ball at Florida Atlantic where he was awarded the John Mackey Award for most outstanding tight end in college football.

Bryant has just missed two games in his career so he’s a reliable option to have behind Mayer. He’s very strong in the blocking game and is capable of being a weapon in the passing game. He’s had over 20 catches and 200 receiving yards in three of his four seasons. Mayer dealt with injuries last season and missed three games. Bryant has started in 30 games over his career so he can step into the starting lineup if Mayer gets hurt again.

Austin Hooper Signing With New England Patriots

The signing of Harrison Bryant is likely an answer to the Raiders losing a tight end in free agency. Austin Hooper is headed to the New England Patriots on a one-year, $4.25 million contract, per a March 12 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Raiders TE Austin Hooper is expected to sign with the #Patriots, per me and @TomPelissero. The veteran gets a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M. He reunites with Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt who was with him in Cleveland. The deal was done by @SteveCaric of @Wasserman Football. pic.twitter.com/A7doT6NU4J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Hooper was once one of the better tight ends in the NFL. He went to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2019 but he’s been bouncing around the league in recent years. With the Raiders last season, Hooper had 25 catches for 234 yards so he can still be productive.

The Patriots need a lot of help on offense so Hooper could have a decent-sized role in 2024. For the Raiders, it made sense for them to go with a younger option like Bryant. Hooper is going to turn 30 during the 2024 season while Bryant will be 26. The Raiders offense is likely going to look quite different.

Any More Big Splashes Coming for Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders started off free agency hot with the signings of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew. Since then, things have gotten more quiet. It appears general manager Tom Telesco is going to be more patient with the second wave of free agents.

The team already filled their two biggest needs but still needs help at cornerback and on the offensive line. At this stage in free agency, it’s unlikely the Raiders are going to spend big money on other players but they could give solid contracts out.

Offensive guard Dalton Risner is still a free agent and has started in 73 games. He shouldn’t command too much money and would fill the Raiders’ need at right guard. Cornerback Xavien Howard should also be a player to watch. The four-time Pro Bowler played under defensive coordinator when they were both with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He’s 30 now and should be a cheap veteran option to start until the Raiders can find a true No. 1 cornerback in the draft.